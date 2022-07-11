Álvarez's Injury Could Hinder Him From Competing in All-Star Game

The Houston Astros placed Yordan Álvarez on the 10-day injured list Sunday, recalling José Siri from Triple-A Sugar Land.

The 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game is set for July 19 in Los Angeles, but as the Houston Astros shelved Yordan Álvarez on Sunday, the league-leader in OPS could be kept away from the festivities.

Álvarez was placed on the 10-day injured list with right-hand inflammation, the Astros announced prior to Sunday's contest with the Oakland A's. Nine days before the Midsummer Classic, the 25-year-old will likely be replaced after being selected to his first All-Star Game as a reserve.

The Home Run Derby — which many assumed Álvarez would compete in — would be off the table, too. Entering Sunday, the lefty led MLB in slugging (.653), OPS (1.058) and OPS+ (196), while ranking third in home runs (26).

A cold streak is hard to come by for Álvarez. The hottest hitter on the planet has only two games in July where he doesn't have at least one hit.

Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reported on Sunday that the left-handed slugger's injury is not something "to worry about." Álvarez will miss extended action for the first time since mid-April, when he was placed on the COVID-19 injured list due to health and safety protocols.

José Siri joined the active roster for the first time since he was optioned June 24. Through 45 at-bats with Triple-A Sugar Land, the right-hander slashed .311/.373/.867 with six home runs in ten games.

The center fielder joined the club in Oakland but did not enter Sunday's contest. Siri, Chas McCormick and Jake Meyers are all on the Astros' roster at the same time for the first time since the 2021 American League Division Series.

