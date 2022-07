Beto O’Rourke is going on a 49-day tour of Texas in a major ramp-up of his campaign against Gov. Greg Abbott. The Democratic challenger will hold 70 public events in more than 65 counties as part of the tour, according to his campaign. The trip will start July 19 in O’Rourke’s hometown of El Paso and reach every region of the state, including a spate of little-visited small towns.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO