Get Creative With ‘Painting On The Lawn’ at The Ace Of Clubs in Texarkana

By Lisa Lindsey
 4 days ago
If you are looking for some fun and get creative at the same time then you don't want to miss the Texarkana Museums System as they bring the Painting on the Lawn event this Saturday evening. You'll learn from guest artist, Richard Cramer as he will be instructing a...

