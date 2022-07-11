Get Creative With ‘Painting On The Lawn’ at The Ace Of Clubs in Texarkana

An investigation is still ongoing into several police officers who were injured or hospitalized after being attacked with fireworks on July 4, 2022. According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, at approximately 7:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Washington St. to provide medical assistance to a person injured by fireworks. Acknowledging the potential that law enforcement could meet resistance from unruly young adults in the area with fireworks, officers gathered nearby and then responded to the location in force. Medical aid was provided to the citizen while officers experienced a growing level of what appeared to be juveniles and young adults engaged in the dispersion of highly explosive fireworks.
