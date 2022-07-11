ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia Court Allows CPC to Keep Exporting Oil to Europe

By Bloomberg
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Russian court allowed a crucial export route for Kazakh oil to keep operating, throwing out an order from a lower authority for a 30-day halt. After hearing an appeal from the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, the Krasnodar regional court canceled...

Will Russia Force Oil Price to Near $400?

Standard Chartered believes Russia will continue to seek to leverage its oil and gas exports to try to weaken the alliance against it. — Analyst suggestions that Russia might reduce exports by five million barrels per day to increase revenues by forcing prices to close to $400 per barrel are wildly unrealistic.
Pemex Oil Exports Fall Despite Rally

Pemex’s oil exports are falling while Mexico’s reliance on foreign fuels is rising in spite of a government goal to shed its dependence on global energy markets. The company’s crude oil exports hit 922,000 barrels a day in June, a 4.5% month-over-month decline, marking the fifth month so far this year that Pemex exported less than one million barrels a day, according to documents seen by Bloomberg. Pemex imported about 888,000 barrels of refined products in June, a record this year. Gasoline imports rose 17% over the period, and diesel increased 34%, as Pemex seeks to secure supplies amid global fuel shortages, the documents showed.
Oil Posts Another Weekly Loss with Heightened Recession Fears

Oil ended the week below $100 a barrel for the first time since early April after another volatile period of trading marked by escalating concerns over an economic slowdown. West Texas Intermediate settled above $97 a barrel, down 6.9% this week. Oil saw another hugely volatile week of trading, which saw prices at one point wipe out all of their gains since Russia invaded Ukraine. Earlier this week, a report showed that US inflation rose to its highest in four decades while high US gasoline prices are starting to take their toll on consumption.
Oil Slips to Lowest Level Since February

Oil pared losses after dropping to levels not seen since before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as record US inflation intensifies fears of a recession. West Texas Intermediate traded near $95 a barrel after earlier slipping below $91 a barrel, the lowest since late February when crude began its ascent into triple digits. Broader markets recovered from the day’s lows after Federal Reserve officials calmed traders expecting an even more aggressive pace of rate hikes after this week’s blistering monthly inflation report. Oil futures have been in decline since early June on escalating fears the US may be pushed into a recession.
Renewed Russian attacks strike several areas of Ukraine

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russia stepped up its onslaught against Ukraine on Saturday, with civilian casualties reported in several areas of the country. At least three civilians were killed and three more were injured in a Russian rocket strike on the northern Ukrainian city of Chuhuiv in the early hours, a regional police chief said. Serhiy Bolvinov, the deputy head of Kharkiv’s regional police force, said that the rockets were likely fired from Russian territory. Chuhuiv lies some 120 kilometers from the border. “Four Russian rockets, presumably fired from around (the Russian city of) Belgorod at night, at about 3:30, hit a residential building, a school and administrative buildings,” Bolvinov wrote on Facebook, adding that a two-story apartment block was partly destroyed.
Oil Steadies After Following Broader Market Swings

Oil ended the day little changed after a volatile session in which the latest US inflation report and data showing high prices hitting US fuel demand roiled prices. West Texas Intermediate crude futures eked out a small gain to settle above $96 a barrel. Government figures showing the highest inflation in decades and an unseasonable drop in gasoline demand capped market strength. US gasoline demand tumbled last week to 8.06 million barrels a day, lower than same week in 2020 and the lowest seasonally since 1996, according to the Energy Information Administration.
Libyan Government Appoints New Head of State Oil Firm

The Libyan government in Tripoli said it has replaced the head of the state-run oil company, adding uncertainty to crude production in a country that has seen its energy sector battered by civil strife. An armed group raided the headquarters of the National Oil Corp. early Thursday. Farhat bin Qadara...
Europe Becomes Top Market for USA Crude

This shift in oil flows underscores how significantly Russia's invasion of Ukraine has redirected energy supplies. — Europe has surpassed Asia to become the top consumer of American oil for the first time in six years. From January to May this year, Europe took an average of about 213.1...
Europe on Edge While NS1 Is Down

Europe is on edge and the region is counting down the days until Nord Stream 1 (NS1) is scheduled to return to its already sub-optimal operational level, according to Rystad Energy analyst Nikoline Bromander. “Should Nord Stream 1 not come back online, Europe’s fiscal and energy policies set up to...
Saipem and NSH Form Joint Unit in Saudi Arabia

Italian engineering major Saipem has joined forces with the Saudi construction company, Nasser S. Al Hajri Corporation (NSH), through a joint entity, EPC National Champion. The joint venture has already signed with Aramco an industrial national engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) champion implementation agreement, as part of Namaat Industrial Investment Programs event, for the execution of onshore EPC projects in the Kingdom.
API Unveils Energy for Veterans Initiative

The American Petroleum Institute (API) is proud to announce a new initiative, Energy for Veterans, designed to attract veterans and transitioning service members into meaningful and well-paying careers in the natural gas and oil industry. To attract, retain, and develop a skilled workforce of the future, API is encouraging veterans...
Russia Aims to Control Oil Pricing by Creating Own Benchmark

Russia’s government has made a plan to create a national oil benchmark next year, as it seeks to protect itself from efforts by the West to restrict the flow of petrodollars to the country. Key ministries, domestic oil producers and the central bank plan to launch oil trading on...
Biden Calls Inflation Report Out of Date Due to Declining Gas Prices

President Joe Biden sought to downplay a report showing higher-than-expected inflation in June, calling it “out of date” because of declining US gasoline prices. Biden called inflation “unacceptably high” in a statement but said that “today’s data does not reflect the full impact of nearly 30 days of decreases in gas prices that have reduced the price at the pump by about 40 cents since mid-June.”
Equinor Acquires USA Energy Storage Developer

Norwegian oil and gas major Equinor has signed a deal to acquire 100 percent interest in the U.S. battery storage developer East Point Energy. The acquisition supports Equinor’s ambition to be a leading company in the energy transition and provides a platform for broadening its energy offerings in the U.S.
Maersk Supply Service Bags Beacon Wind Job in the USA

Maersk Supply Service has been contracted by an Equinor - BP joint venture to install wind turbines at the Beacon Wind farm in the U.S. Maersk Supply Service has continued its cooperation with an Equinor - BP joint venture with a new wind turbine installation contract in the United States. After securing the Empire Wind job, Maersk Supply Service has now been contracted to install wind turbines at the Beacon Wind farm off the U.S. East Coast, expected to start in 2028.
Serica Energy Spuds North Eigg Well

British independent upstream oil and gas exploration and production company, Serica Energy, spudded the exploration well at North Eigg. The company focusing on the North Sea with 85 percent of its production being gas, is targeting Upper Jurassic turbidite sands with the Well 3/24c-NE1. The well was spudded in the...
NSTA Appoints New Chief Executive

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) has announced that Stuart Payne has been appointed as the organization’s new chief executive. Payne will succeed outgoing chief executive Andy Samuel and assume responsibilities on January 1, 2023, the NSTA noted, adding that Payne was appointed by the NSTA board following a competitive internal and external recruitment process.
USA and Australia Partner Up On Net-Zero Tech Development

The United States and Australian governments have signed a partnership to accelerate the development of zero emission tech. — The United States and Australia have formed a partnership to accelerate the development and deployment of zero emissions technology, and cooperate on critical minerals supply chains to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while supercharging economic growth.
