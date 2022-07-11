Russia Court Allows CPC to Keep Exporting Oil to Europe

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russia stepped up its onslaught against Ukraine on Saturday, with civilian casualties reported in several areas of the country. At least three civilians were killed and three more were injured in a Russian rocket strike on the northern Ukrainian city of Chuhuiv in the early hours, a regional police chief said. Serhiy Bolvinov, the deputy head of Kharkiv’s regional police force, said that the rockets were likely fired from Russian territory. Chuhuiv lies some 120 kilometers from the border. “Four Russian rockets, presumably fired from around (the Russian city of) Belgorod at night, at about 3:30, hit a residential building, a school and administrative buildings,” Bolvinov wrote on Facebook, adding that a two-story apartment block was partly destroyed.

