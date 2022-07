The elder brother of the Manchester Arena bomber has been convicted in his absence of failing to give evidence at the public inquiry into the attack.Ismail Abedi, 28, whose whereabouts are currently unknown, had refused to co-operate with the inquiry but was ordered by the chairman, Sir John Saunders, to attend to give evidence.He was listed for trial at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday under another name he has used, Ishmale Ben Romdhan, but did not attend.He was found guilty by District Judge Jack McGarva of failing without reasonable excuse to do something required by a Section 21 notice.He has...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 HOURS AGO