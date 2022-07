When you're driving on a busy street or on the highway and you see the one car driving the speed limit and getting passed by every other car, that's probably me. I'm not exactly sure why but I've always been like this when it comes to driving. Maybe I'm just cheap and never want to have to pay for a ticket? Maybe when I was younger I thought my parents would take my driving privileges away?

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO