Check Out This Cool Rivian R1T Fan-Made Off-Road Commercial

By Andrei Nedelea
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you drive the Rivian R1T off-road, it’s all so effortless and easy that you may forget just how rough the ground that you’re going over is. In other words, it makes off-roading easier and more accessible, as well as quieter, and that’s what Tesla Raj wanted to capture in what...

Cadillac Teases Celestiq Show Car's Fastback Body, Lavish Interior

Cadillac continues to tease its Celestiq electric show car and has released the most revealing photos so far as part of the buildup to its world debut on July 22. The automaker says this is the final preview of the Celestiq ultra-luxury EV ahead of its reveal next week. Looking at the photos, the most striking aspect is the vehicle’s rear end, which adopts a fastback-like design.
Stock Suzuki Jimny Challenges Modded Hummer H2 In Off-Road Battle

Here's a fascinating off-road battle. Can a stock Suzuki Jimny perform as well (or better) than a modified Hummer H2 in the dirt? This video attempts to answer the question. The Jimny is the standard commercial version available in Europe. It has a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder making 101 horsepower (75 kilowatts) and 96 pound-feet (130 Newton-meters). There's four-wheel drive and a five-speed manual with a transfer case offering low-range gearing. The SUV is wearing standard all-season tires.
The Gravity Concept Bike Is A Versatile 3D-Printed Electric Bicycle

At present, bicycles and e-bikes are one of the best transportation options when it comes to cost and sustainability. Most of the time, though, you are forced to pick between a conventional bike and an electric bike, and you have to make that decision all the way through. Although there are hybrids that blend the two, each has its own shortcomings.
I Bought a Rivian R1T Electric Pickup Truck (and It Was Torture)

I will start this by saying I have zero buyer's remorse. Within about a day of driving the Rivian R1T—even in unfinished pre-production form, as was the case on our cross-country, Trans-America Trail journey—I knew I simply had to have one. Moreover, the R1T impressed every single editor on the TAT goat rodeo and we even named it our 2022 MotorTrend Truck of the Year, the highest honor in the biz. And so, on Flag Day, June 14, I took delivery of my "Spinach Omelet" electric pickup truck. Why Spinach Omelet? I went for the unusual but gorgeous color combo of Compass Yellow over Forest Edge. Yes, my 835-hp pickup truck has a vegan "leather" interior the color of day-old guacamole. The R1T is superlative. I love it.
LEAKED: 2023 Honda Civic Type R Shows Up Early

The Honda Civic Type R is a car that we have been looking forward to for a long time, and Honda has capitalized on our interest by dragging the teaser campaign out over the course of many months. The latest teaser arrived this week and brought with it the information that the hot hatch will be revealed on July 20. The wait is finally coming to an end, and we will see if there's yet another FWD lap record heading to Japan. That's just one of five things we expect from the new Type R, but we no longer need to speculate about at least two things after Honda Japan leaked the new car online.
Mate Rimac Shows Off 14 Prototypes As Nevera Production Begins

Rimac has been hard at work launching its second ever model, the fully-electric Nevera hypercar, and after five years of development when they used no fewer than 18 prototypes, the first production spec cars have now been built. The Croatian company expects to build the Nevera at a rate of 50 cars per year and they will cost from around $2.4-million.
2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Offers Up To 379 Miles Of WLTP Range, 320 HP

Following the release of the first Ioniq 6 official photos last month, Hyundai has announced detailed information of its electric sedan, including specifications. The 2024 Ioniq 6 will offer two battery options, a 53-kWh standard battery and a 77.4-kWh long-range battery that's also offered on the Ioniq 5. On the sedan, the bigger battery enables a WLTP-estimated range of over 610 kilometers (379 miles) on a single charge. The EPA-estimated rating will clearly be lower but significantly higher than the Ioniq 5 Long Range's 303 miles—on the WLTP cycle, the Ioniq 6's range is about 60 miles higher.
Watch: The Tesla Model Y Refuses to Roll

Telsa makes some of the safest electric vehicles on the market. For instance, a Model 3 recently protected its occupant when a large tree fell onto it in China. Compared to industry standards, that kind of roof strength has made the Tesla Model 3 and the Tesla Model Y forgiving in rollover accidents. Still, there is one ace up the EV’s sleeve that might keep you from rolling over in the first place.
Cannondale’s Moterra Neo EQ Blurs Lines Between Commuter And E-MTB

What do you do when you want an electric bike you can ride to school or work on a daily basis, as well as one you can take to the trails on the weekend, but only have space for one bike? Well, you get Cannondale’s new Moterra Neo EQ, of course! It’s an electric bike that blurs the lines between a full on eMTB and a commuter bike. To do this, Cannondale has outfitted its latest eMTB with some commuting-focused amenities.
Here's What Makes John Wick's 1969 Mustang So Special

There are action movies released every year, but most of them don't gain as extensive of a fanbase as the "John Wick" series. The first film debuted in 2014, and at the time of writing, there have been three movies made overall with a fourth installment planned for 2023 (via Deadline). There's a lot to like about the movies, but for auto enthusiasts, one of the most significant selling points is the title character's car.
Skoda Vision 7S Concept Puts Toddler Safety First

Skoda clearly designed the Vision 7S concept with families that have children in mind. In the sole teaser shot for the upcoming three-row electric SUV, which is a design sketch that shows a top-down perspective of the vehicle’s interior, we can see the vehicle has a child seat that seems affixed to the central console/tunnel.
Apple CarPlay Seen Running On Lucid Air Screen At Test Drive Event

Lucid Air has a proprietary infotainment operating system called Lucid UX (short for User Experience) that currently doesn’t offer Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, although the company did say that both will eventually be implemented. Well, it looks like the first to come is Apple CarPlay, which was spotted by a Lucid fan who attended a test drive event in Newark, New Jersey a few weeks back, on June 24.
Explainer: 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06's engine is all about breathing and revving

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 features the most powerful naturally-aspirated V-8 ever put in a production car. This video from Chevy explains how engineers accomplished that. A naturally-aspirated engine provides a purer driving experience, and aligns the Z06 road car more closely with the Corvette C8.R race car. But the...
A $30,000 Acura NSX from CarMax Is the Deal of a Lifetime

The classic Japanese sports car he bought was far from a perfect example, but it didn’t really take much to get it back on the road. Prices for '90s Japanese cars are out of control. There are people out there paying $50,000 for old Honda Civics. That doesn't mean deals have disappeared, though. Think a Honda NSX is an unobtainable dream car? Zachary Dorsen, who just bought the cheapest one in the country for $30,000, had other ideas.
Shimano’s New CUES Commuter E-Bike Drivetrain Offers Automatic Shifting

Shimano has become synonymous with bicycle technology, and has been the industry leader for several decades now. Given the rise of electric bicycles, the Japanese company continues to be a leading innovator in e-bike tech, and has released a new e-bike specific drivetrain designed to offer commuter bikes even more efficiency and convenience.
Welcome to microtransaction hell: Buy a BMW, pay monthly for the car's features

Welcome to actual hell. For most of us, owning a BMW would be an aspirational thing: the latest model from the carmaker will set you back just under $95,000/£80,000. It's not chump change. Now imagine you'd scrimped and saved to afford a big-ticket item like this and then, when you drove it, the thing started nickel-and-diming you like the worst kind of F2P mobile game.
Here’s What The Hot Volkswagen ID Buzz GTX Might Look Like

Even though it’s quite expensive and not yet available in the United States, the Volkswagen ID Buzz has already won a lot of fans, primarily thanks to its successful blend of classic familiar design cues and a modern, cutting-edge aesthetic. However, we’ve not yet seen the enthusiast-pleasing variant, the ID Buzz GTX, which VW did confirm it was making but has so far not even teased.
Volcon’s Latest EV is an Off-Road-Conquering UTV That Can Hit a Top Speed of 80 MPH

Click here to read the full article. Two wheels aren’t enough for Volcon. The Texas-based motorsport company, which has made a name for itself with its Grunt and Runt electric motorcycles, has just just unveiled its first UTV, the Stag. The brand’s first four-wheeler has an 80 mph top speed and looks like a natural addition to its lineup of ultra-capable off-roaders. The Stag may be Volcon’s first UTV, but it looks like the brand already knows what it’s doing. It’s powered by a single electric motor that can generate up to 125 hp and 265 ft lbs of instantaneous torque. If...
The New Specter 1 Is An Ultra-Sleek Speed Pedelec

The bike we have here is called the Specter 1, and it’s classified as a speed pedelec, which upon doing some digging, I discovered means that it’s capable of hitting speeds up to 28 miles per hour, and is governed by different regulations as compared to standard electric bicycles—in Europe, at least. That said, this bike was manufactured to be fast, fun to ride, and filled to the brim with cutting-edge technology. Let’s take a closer look.
