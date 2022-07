(The Center Square) – Gov. Greg Abbott says Texans should expect a large property tax cut when lawmakers return to session next year. Abbott's pledge came after Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced record amounts of tax revenue over the past several months has led to an unprecedented surplus of an expected $30 billion or more over the next biennium. Numerous groups, including Texans for Fiscal Responsibility, have called for the surplus to be returned to taxpayers and for the legislature to enact meaningful property tax reform.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO