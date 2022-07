Jake Paul took another jab at Conor McGregor ahead of his fight against Hasim Rahman Jr. “The Problem” child has sent a message to his doubters once again. Jake Paul is already slated for a boxing match against Hasim Rahman Jr. next month but he just can’t seem to stop talking about Conor McGregor. In his recent rant on the former UFC two-division champ, “The Problem Child” said McGergor will start taking him seriously, and possibly even duck him, once he’s done mauling his upcoming opponent.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO