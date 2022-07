Police say they concluded a Maine man acted in self-defense when he fatally shot another man in Augusta in May. Shannon Moss with Maine Public Safety said Thursday an investigation into the shooting death of 36-year-old Tyler Morin had concluded with no charges filed. They determined that 48-year-old Rob Drummond acted in self-defense when he shot Morin the morning of Friday, May 20th at a towing business in Augusta.

AUGUSTA, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO