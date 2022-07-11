Tatler’s Social Power Index 2022: these are the 10 most influential people in the land

I’m an actor and a writer. Everything I’ve written in the past (much of which was material for me to perform) has been a historical mashup of some sort, playing with anachronistic elements. I wrote a play where Freud’s first patient, Anna O., was sent to the sanitarium for reciting Radiohead lyrics. I wrote and performed a solo show about the Salem Witch Trials, but as though the internet existed in 1692. My character was a Puritan YouTube celebrity using DIY videos as a platform for accusing her neighbors of witchcraft. Another solo show was about the Kennedy assassination, but through the lens of a teenager in 2008 dealing with the divorce of her parents. I have always been interested in history, always drawn to period stories, but time feels very fluid to me. My brain can’t quite hold firm boundaries between my life and the lives of my ancestors. That’s just the way my imagination works.

