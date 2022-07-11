ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

4 Camping-Ready Food & Drink Pairings For Your Next Trip

By Harper Fendler
Food52
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve teamed up with Eddie Bauer to make your fall as adventurous as possible. Whether you’re suiting up for a trek in the woods or planning a weekend in the backcountry, the outdoor innovators at Eddie Bauer have everything you need. And don’t worry—we’ve got the menu...

food52.com

Comments / 0

Related
Food52

2 Corner Store Cocktails for When You Need a Lil' Convenience

We’ve teamed up with NOLET’S Gin to share a few of the easiest and breeziest summer cocktails. These sips come together with NOLET’S Silver Gin, a floral spirit that’s been crafted with over 330 years of distilling expertise by the Nolet family using real botanicals. Living...
FOOD & DRINKS
Food52

Tangerine Collins

This cocktail is deceptively simple but made incredibly delicious with the use of tangerine juice, which has a stronger, sweeter flavor than your standard orange juice. When combined with the floral-forward NOLET’S Silver Gin, it makes for a surprisingly complex and refreshing beverage, perfect for sipping all summer long. —Irene Yoo.
DRINKS
Food52

Please help, Tahini & Miso help needed!

Don't apply the glaze at the beginning. Add it toward the end of the cooking. If you are grilling consider finishing over indirect heat or reduce the heat and monitor closely. Whenever you glaze fish and similar items, you will need to pay very, very close attention.
RECIPES
Food52

Chocolate-Hazelnut “Toaster Strudel”

These tasty pastries are a homemade version of something I’ve dreamed about since childhood. My mom never let me buy those pastries in the freezer section, but I was in love from the first time I snuck a bite at a friend’s house. This version is filled with chocolate-hazelnut spread, but you could also substitute it for another favorite creamy spread, like nut butter or cookie butter. If you want to imitate the packaged stuff, skip the optional folds I recommend in step 4—but if you’re as big a fan of flakes as I am, the end result is delightfully worth it. —Erin Jeanne McDowell.
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Food52

Baking time if using four mini pans

Probably similar to cupcakes but a little longer, as mini cakes are bigger. Rough estimate 15-25 minutes. Maybe check at intervals and, when close to finished, use regular tests for doneness - clean toothpick or slight bounce when finger presses on middle of cake.
RECIPES
Food52

The Best Furniture Deals To Shop Before Prime Day Ends

Furniture deals are coming in hot during the last few hours of Prime Day. Don’t worry, we’re still covering the best home and kitchen sales, but we’re also eyeing deep discounts on sofas, side tables, dining chairs, and more that have just dropped—including at least 25 percent off Amazon’s in-house furniture brands (like Rivet and Stone & Beam), as well as Christopher Knight and Novogratz.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Food52

Tropical Sage Paloma From Patrón

The unexpected combination of tropical pineapple and earthy sage comes together to form a summery, sippable Paloma. Patrón Reposado adds flavor, depth, and citrusy layer to compliment the pineapple-sage syrup. This recipe is shared in partnership with Patrón Tequila. —The Editors. Ingredients. For the cocktail:. 1 1/2...
FOOD & DRINKS
Food52

Grilled Steak With Spicy Giardiniera

Grilling is the perfect way to cook steak. Kissed by the flames, crusted with salt and pepper. Now I’m gonna be honest here—I never really get a chance to grill, so when I do, I like to make it special. This dish is that for me. Juicy steak with a toasted baguette, lots of butter, and a spicy-tangy giardiniera—chef’s kiss. If you're not familiar with giardiniera, let me tell you: It is a must. It’s an Italian relish of chopped veggies (usually cauliflower, celery, bell pepper, and onion) pickled in olive oil and vinegar, plus spices. The giardiniera adds acid and crunch to this dish and is so good next to something rich, like steak, which doesn’t need more than just oil, salt, and pepper. Keep things simple with a crunchy toasted baguette and some wine. And if you don’t have a grill, you can just pan-sear the steak. —Romel Bruno.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Food52

Honey-Habanero Paloma From Patrón

This version of a Paloma packs a sweet heat thanks to honey syrup and Bitterman’s Hellfire Habanero Shrub. Freshly squeezed lime and grapefruit juice help to tame the flame, along with a topper of cooling grapefruit soda.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food52

Jammy “Toaster Strudel”

My childhood memories of toaster strudel still haunt me. I coveted this treat from the freezer section FIERCELY, and the nostalgia has fueled a deep dive into making my very own. This version is filled with jam, and you could use any flavor you like; just be sure it’s fairly smooth. If it’s noticeably chunky, blend it up in a food processor or blender to smooth it out. If you want to imitate the packaged stuff, skip the optional folds I recommend in step 4—but if you’re as big a fan of flakes as I am, the end result is delightfully worth it. —Erin Jeanne McDowell.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy