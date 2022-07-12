ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter

Fear up for Brazil's heated election as party official slain

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uz4Ti_0gbk9nK500

The killing of a leftist party official allegedly by a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro is raising fears of an increasingly violent campaign ahead of October's highly polarized elections in Brazil.

Police said federal prison guard Jorge José da Rocha turned up uninvited Saturday night at the leftist-themed birthday party of Marcelo Arruda, a local Workers’ Party official in the city of Foz do Iguaçu. Witnesses said Da Rocha shot Arruda after shouting his support for Bolsonaro.

The mortally wounded Arruda, also a municipal guard and a staunch supporter of the candidacy of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, fired back and wounded his attacker, who is now in a hospital, authorities said.

The incident shocked many Brazilians, while politicians worried about the risks of violence involving supporters of both the far-fight Bolsonaro and the leftist da Silva, who was president in 2003-2010 and leads opinion polls for the presidential race. Bolsonaro himself was nearly killed by a would-be assassin during the 2018 presidential contest.

The National Bishops' Conference, Brazil's main Roman Catholic organization for the clergy, said in a statement that “the insanity that transforms a birthday party into a scene of violence and death should not be a reference.”

RAPS, a non-partisan group for political action, decried “the rising political violence” in Brazil and called on “leaders to act immediately.”

“We need to alert democratic institutions and public opinion about the need for more civic dialogue actions in this country. Political violence can no longer be tolerated in Brazil," the RAPS statement said.

The president of Brazil's Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, said the killing was “a pure expression of this moment of a lot of political hatred, a lot of intolerance.” He urged Bolsonaro and da Silva to calm their supporters down.

The speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira, made a similar plea.

The singer Anitta, one of Brazil's most popular entertainers and a frequent critic of Bolsonaro's since he took office in 2019, surprised many by saying Arruda's killing had convinced her to vote for da Silva, who is called Lula by most Brazilians. Many of her young fans expressed a similar opinion on social media.

“I do not support the Workers' Party, I never did. But this year I will be with Lula," Anitta said on Twitter. “If there were not a death in this case of the Lula supporter being killed by a Bolsonaro supporter I would say these people's stupidity is funny. It is not. It is scary.”

Da Silva said on Twitter on Monday that Brazil needs “to regain normalcy” and blamed Bolsonaro's anti-left rhetoric for the incident.

Bolsonaro said he opposes any act of violence, though he did not discuss the alleged involvement of his supporter in Arruda's slaying. He has repeatedly accused the left of stoking political violence.

Gleisi Hoffmann, leader of the Workers’ Party, struck out at those on the right by lamenting “a tragedy resulting from the intolerance of those people.” She shared several photos of Arruda, a father of four, at his birthday party wearing a black T-shirt with an image of da Silva. Many other tributes followed on social media.

Carlos Melo, a Sao Paulo-based political science professor at Insper University, said Arruda’s killing has a chance to cool political vehemence and quell political violence, but he warned it could make violence the new normal in the current presidential campaign.

Melo said he thinks the slaying will hurt Bolsonaro, who has rallied his supporters by painting his campaign as a fight of good vs. evil but ultimately cannot control their actions.

“This violence in Brazilian politics didn't start on Saturday. Lula's bus was fired at in 2018, Bolsonaro was stabbed that year, other smaller incidents have taken place since,” Melo said in a phone interview.

“What is different now is that this is a killing, and Bolsonaro will be watched more closely so we know whether he can control his radicals or not. That is an open question now."

——— Savarese reported from Sao Paulo.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

No-confidence vote fails in France; shows divided parliament

PARIS (AP) — French lawmakers on Monday failed to pass a no-confidence motion requested by a leftist coalition to symbolically mark their opposition to President Emmanuel Macron’s government and economic policies. Although the vote failed, it was a new slap for Macron’s leadership. It came as Macron’s critics in parliament questioned his close relations with Uber and business lobbyists after an international media investigation revealed details of his conversations with Uber executives when Macron was France’s finance minister. The leftist coalition, known as Nupes, championed the no-confidence motion in the wake of Prime Minister Elizabeth Borne’s first major speech to the National Assembly after last month’s parliamentary election. Only 146 legislators approved the motion, far short of the 289 needed. While many lawmakers are angry at Macron’s policies, some opposition parties are also against the leftists and didn’t join them in the vote.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva
Person
Carlos Melo
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Reuters

Argentina says has China's support to join BRICS group

BUENOS AIRES, July 7 (Reuters) - Argentina's government said on Thursday it had received China's formal support for the country's bid to join the BRICS group comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, a bloc seen as a powerful emerging-market alternative to the West.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat Wednesday warned the U.S. against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#After Party#Birthday Party#Violent Crime#Workers Party#Brazilians#Roman Catholic#Democratic
ClutchPoints

Nike lays the hammer down on Vladimir Putin, Russia with bombshell decision

McDonalds and Starbucks aren’t the only big companies to leave Russia after Vladimir Putin’s horrific attacks on Ukraine. On Thursday, worldwide giant Nike announced they will be leaving the country permanently and have no plans on returning anytime soon. Nike released this statement on their decision, via CNN: “Nike has made the decision to leave […] The post Nike lays the hammer down on Vladimir Putin, Russia with bombshell decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Brazil
The US Sun

How China would destroy US bases & sink ships in Pearl Harbor-style missile blitz ahead of Taiwan invasion, experts warn

CHINA could begin a devastating war with Taiwan by launching a massive Pearl Harbor-style onslaught on US bases and ships in the Pacific, experts have warned. Fears are growing that an emboldened Beijing could finally launch military action to take the breakaway island in what could be an even bigger war than Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

Deal or No Deal, Iran-Israel War Is Coming to the Middle East

It seems increasingly likely that Israel will strike Iran to prevent the Islamic Republic from acquiring nuclear weapons. Iran, Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett warned on June 12, “is dangerously close to getting their hands on a nuclear weapon.” In an interview with The Telegraph, the premier pointed out that “Iran is enriching uranium at an unprecedented rate.” Bennett added: “Iran’s nuclear program won’t stop until it’s stopped.”
MIDDLE EAST
ABC News

ABC News

742K+
Followers
165K+
Post
411M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy