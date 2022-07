A 52-year-old Lafayette woman has been charged after allegedly hitting someone with her car multiple times earlier this year. Stacey Long of the 300 block of Teal Road angrily used her tan Hyundai Sante Fe SUV to hit a Lafayette man three times after an argument on Jan. 3, according to a probable cause affidavit. A Denny's employee recorded part of the hit-and-run incident in the parking lot of the EconoLodge on South Street in Lafayette. Police then looked at a Denny’s camera, which showed the beginning of the incident.

