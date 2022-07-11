After 65 years of collecting dust, 'Dad's car' will be in the Concours spotlight

The two-seater '54 Jaguar was impractical as family car for Gene Wibe, but his daughter Linda from Happy Valley will proudly be showing it off on Sunday in Forest Grove

In May 1954, 24-year-old Gene Wibe and his father, Harold, drove from Portland to California so that Gene could buy a car. There were plenty of fine automobiles in the City of Roses, but Gene had his eye on a particular make and model, which took him to Hornburg Motors in Los Angeles. There, he parted with $3,545 and got the keys to a brand-new JaguarXK120 SE OTS

Gene had put only 11,817 miles on the car before his first child was born in 1959, at which time the open two-seater was a bit impractical. It sat unused for six years and was then towed to Gene's new house in 1965 where it sat in the garage for 65 years.

By then, Gene's daughter, Linda, was married and living in nearby Happy Valley. She and her husband, Rich Olson, purchased the family car in 2019 and that November 2019, had it flat-bedded to Consolidated Auto Works, a Portland shop specializing in Jaguars, where it was made roadworthy. On Sunday, it will make its debut at the Forest Grove Concours d'Elegance.

"Our goal is to keep the car as original as possible," Rich says." Some original parts, like the gas tank, radiator and water pump had to be rebuilt."

And, he had to replace a few components, including the fuel pump, exhaust, battery tires, belts and hoses had to be, as well as the cloth top, which was rebuilt on the original frame.

But, he adds, "there are no missing parts, and nothing was added that was not stock at the time the car was built."

The Olsons' roadster will get a bit of extra attention at this year's classic car show, where British cars in general, and Jaguars in particular, are being showcased.

Richard Olson said the SE (Special Equipment) version features higher compression, lightened flywheel, stiffer rear springs, twin exhaust and wire wheels.

And it boasts a higher horsepower over the standard Jaguar XK120, and was said to go 0-60 mph in under 10 seconds.

The Olsons plan to drive "Dad's car" to Forest Grove this weekend which is testament to another challenge they had to overcome. In addition to the restoration, they needed to get the car street legal.

"Because the car hadn't been licensed since 1959, the DMV had no record of it," Richard says. It took some work to assemble enough documentation for the state agency to issue a new title and registration.

All that hard work will pay on Sunday, Richard says. "We're looking forward to seeing more cars and talking to other enthusiasts."

Forest Grove Concours d'Elegance

Sunday, July 17, Pacific University

Tickets: $8-$20. Free for children 12 and under

https://forestgroveconcours.org/attend

The Forest Grove Concours d'Elegance, is the premier Concours show in the Pacific Northwest. Founded in 1973, the show offers the opportunity to see over 300 classic and modified automobiles spanning over a century spread out under the tree-shaded campus of Pacific University, 25 miles west of Portland.

Event schedule

7:45 a.m. — All automobiles in place 8:30 a.m. — Gates open 9 a.m. — Car judging begins 11 a.m. — Michael Allen Harrison performing on the Main Stage Noon — Judging completed 1:30 p.m. — Trophy presentation 4 p.m. — Best in Show trophy presentation

