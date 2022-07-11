ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Grove, OR

After 65 years of collecting dust, 'Dad's car' will be in the Concours spotlight

By Pamplin Media Group
Clackamas Review
Clackamas Review
 2 days ago

The two-seater '54 Jaguar was impractical as family car for Gene Wibe, but his daughter Linda from Happy Valley will proudly be showing it off on Sunday in Forest Grove

In May 1954, 24-year-old Gene Wibe and his father, Harold, drove from Portland to California so that Gene could buy a car. There were plenty of fine automobiles in the City of Roses, but Gene had his eye on a particular make and model, which took him to Hornburg Motors in Los Angeles. There, he parted with $3,545 and got the keys to a brand-new JaguarXK120 SE OTS

Gene had put only 11,817 miles on the car before his first child was born in 1959, at which time the open two-seater was a bit impractical. It sat unused for six years and was then towed to Gene's new house in 1965 where it sat in the garage for 65 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cQNxQ_0gbk7dzt00

By then, Gene's daughter, Linda, was married and living in nearby Happy Valley. She and her husband, Rich Olson, purchased the family car in 2019 and that November 2019, had it flat-bedded to Consolidated Auto Works, a Portland shop specializing in Jaguars, where it was made roadworthy. On Sunday, it will make its debut at the Forest Grove Concours d'Elegance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KItzI_0gbk7dzt00

"Our goal is to keep the car as original as possible," Rich says." Some original parts, like the gas tank, radiator and water pump had to be rebuilt."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GCwBl_0gbk7dzt00

And, he had to replace a few components, including the fuel pump, exhaust, battery tires, belts and hoses had to be, as well as the cloth top, which was rebuilt on the original frame.

But, he adds, "there are no missing parts, and nothing was added that was not stock at the time the car was built."

The Olsons' roadster will get a bit of extra attention at this year's classic car show, where British cars in general, and Jaguars in particular, are being showcased.

Richard Olson said the SE (Special Equipment) version features higher compression, lightened flywheel, stiffer rear springs, twin exhaust and wire wheels.

And it boasts a higher horsepower over the standard Jaguar XK120, and was said to go 0-60 mph in under 10 seconds.

The Olsons plan to drive "Dad's car" to Forest Grove this weekend which is testament to another challenge they had to overcome. In addition to the restoration, they needed to get the car street legal.

"Because the car hadn't been licensed since 1959, the DMV had no record of it," Richard says. It took some work to assemble enough documentation for the state agency to issue a new title and registration.

All that hard work will pay on Sunday, Richard says. "We're looking forward to seeing more cars and talking to other enthusiasts."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3orVeT_0gbk7dzt00

Forest Grove Concours d'Elegance

Sunday, July 17, Pacific University

Tickets: $8-$20. Free for children 12 and under

https://forestgroveconcours.org/attend

The Forest Grove Concours d'Elegance, is the premier Concours show in the Pacific Northwest. Founded in 1973, the show offers the opportunity to see over 300 classic and modified automobiles spanning over a century spread out under the tree-shaded campus of Pacific University, 25 miles west of Portland.

Event schedule

7:45 a.m. — All automobiles in place 8:30 a.m. — Gates open 9 a.m. — Car judging begins 11 a.m. — Michael Allen Harrison performing on the Main Stage Noon — Judging completed 1:30 p.m. — Trophy presentation 4 p.m. — Best in Show trophy presentation

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Happy Valley, OR
City
Portland, OR
City
Forest Grove, OR
State
California State
Local
Oregon Cars
Portland, OR
Cars
Eater

McMinnville Restaurant Okta Wants to be the Willamette Valley’s Fine Dining Destination

About 15,000 years ago, a 2,000-foot-high ice dam cracked, releasing a monumental gush of water that swept across the Northwest. The Missoula floods, as they’re known, tore up the ground in its path, carrying and scattering mud and silt and boulders across Idaho, Washington, and Oregon in its pursuit of the Pacific. This happened again and again, as the glacier would reform and break, washing down the continent and carrying so much soil with it. Waters would pool in the Willamette Valley, creating the growing conditions that support the state’s lauded wine country.
MCMINNVILLE, OR
KATU.com

Portland, Seattle want drivers to 'Slow the flock down'

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Pacific Northwest’s largest cities are trying to wing it with a new ad campaign aimed at getting drivers to “slow the flock down!”. The message was released Monday from the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) and the Seattle Department of Transportation. PBOT says...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Car#Vehicles#Title And Registration#Automobile#Car Show#Concours#Hornburg Motors#Jaguarxk120#Ots Gene#Consolidated Auto Works
Lake Oswego Review

Why did Portland cancel Friends of Trees contract?

Bureau competition appears to be setting the city back in its efforts to protect residents from extreme weather.In June of last year, Portland was hit with its highest temperatures on record, reaching 116 degrees in some areas. The heat wave — caused by a "heat dome" that trapped hot air across the Pacific Northwest — killed dozens of people. Like with most natural disasters, the impacts of the heat wave were felt unequally. People in low-income neighborhoods — crowded with large roads and parking lots that radiate heat — endured the highest temperatures. In Portland, greener and wealthier neighborhoods west...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
KXL

Bicyclist Dies In North Portland Crash

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person riding a bicycle died in a crash in North Portland on Sunday night. They were hit by a car at North Juneau Street and Chautauqua Boulevard around 10:15pm. The bicyclist has not been identified. The driver remained at the scene. This is the 32nd...
PORTLAND, OR
Clackamas Review

Oregon City distiller named world's best by female judges

Sara Brennan brings home award for superior spirit with her new Trillium Pink Pinot Noir.Oregon City-based Trail Distilling co-owner Sara Brennan was named "Best Woman Distiller" by the 2022 International Women's Wine & Spirits Competition, the only U.S. competition to feature exclusively female judges. Brennan also took home the "Best Gin" and "Best of the Best" trophies for her Trillium Pink Pinot Gin, which, judges raved, is "spicy, complex and creamy." Judging panels included professional winemakers, distillers, sommeliers, retail buyers, beverage industry educators and journalists. While open to distillers and winemakers of all genders, the competition focuses on...
OREGON CITY, OR
kptv.com

Starbucks to close two Portland stores due to safety concerns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Starbucks announced Monday that it is closing 16 stores in the United States, including two in Portland, due to safety concerns. Sam Jefferies, Senior Manager, Brand Reputation and Crisis Communications at Starbucks, said the two stores closing in Portland are at SW 4th and Morrison and the Gateway location on NE Halsey Street.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Yosemite wildfire smoke may tag up with wind to impact Oregon

We took to the weather data which will show the high-level smoke forecast for the coming 24 hours. Right now, this wildfire seems to be far enough and the wind pattern should only impact the higher levels of the atmosphere. That doesn't mean it won't create a haze for us here in the Willamette Valley. If you maneuver the slideshow below, you will notice the increase in smoke by tonight, for southern Oregon.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Can Drive-In Theaters Strike Back?

At the early heights of the COVID-19 pandemic, drive-in movie theaters were thrust into a sudden spotlight. In spring 2020, 99W Drive-In owner Brian Francis spoke to The New York Times about his Newberg theater being one of the only places in Oregon where you could watch a movie on the big screen (at that moment, he was bombarded with customer calls to open early). And just last month, a patron at the Milton-Freewater Drive-In showed owner Mike Speiss a 2020 copy of Time that featured his Northeast Oregon theater.
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Does Miss Oregon Sophia Takla have 'It' Factor for Miss America?

Portland native and Jesuit High School graduate will compete in the Miss America contest in December.Sure, Sophia Takla dares to dream, why not? The 21-year-old Portland native wouldn't be in the Miss America contest, if she wasn't going to think about winning. "I absolutely do," Takla said. "If you don't believe in yourself, that you can do it, it's not going to happen for you. You work your hardest and represent your state the best you can. "We haven't had a Miss America since Katie Harman in 2002. She's such a role model for me. I almost cried when I...
Clackamas Review

Clackamas Review

Clackamas, OR
201
Followers
1K+
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

The Clackamas Review's local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

 http://www.clackamasreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy