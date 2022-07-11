ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Meredith Marks Defends Hanging Out With Jen Shah

By Alex Darus
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kmTcr_0gbk7MBe00

The summer heat has me momentarily forgetting the ice storm brewing on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. We’re officially in July, otherwise known as Jen Shah trial month to the fans. Or at least it was. Jen did just plead guilty, per Page Six.

Jen had denied having any part .Jen has been selling merch proclaiming her innocence to her loyal fans and wearing designer outfits to court. Thankfully, Bravo will be gifting us with RHOSLC Season 3 sooner or later so we can watch this continue to play out. .

The dynamics on RHOSLC have significantly shifted since we last saw our Utah snowflakes in action. Lisa Barlow and Meredith Marks have ended their years-long friendship thanks to their TV gig. Baby Gorgeous burned her last bridge, and Meredith doesn’t forgive easily. Jen made up with Heather Gay even though she dragged her bestie through the mud, proving that Heather is the girl you want in your corner. Now, the friendships are getting messier and we don’t even have Mary Cosby in the group to comment on all the chaos.

Meredith has become besties with Jen and Heather again, totally changing her tune from last season. Meredith would barely utter the name Jennifer Shah let alone give her the time of day. She was totally nonchalant about Jen’s arrest as if she had seen it coming and didn’t hesitate to call her a fraud to her face. Now, according to Page Six, the trio is in New York City ahead of Jen’s trial and Meredith is supporting her frenemy to the end. What dirt do Jen and Meredith have on each other? Clearly, there’s way more than meets the eye when it comes to this friendship.

Meredith also posted an Instagram story to defend her support of Jen. It’s obvious she sees the fans’ collective confusion as to how she went from hating Jen to being her No. 2 supporter. Instagram account @tasteof_reality took a screenshot of Meredith’s message. “I live in the United States of America. In the U.S., one has a right to a trial and is presumed innocent until proven guilty,” Meredith wrote. Did Meredith really write this? The one selling merch plastered in her digs against Jen? I’m gonna need Brooks Marks to give us the real tea because none of this is adding up.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF MEREDITH JOINING JEN IN NYC? ARE YOU SHOCKED TO HEAR THAT MEREDITH MADE UP WITH JEN?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge And Kelly Dodd Claim Real Housewives Producer Confirmed Heather Dubrow Pushed Him

Is this vindication for Noella Bergener? The last season of Real Housewives of Orange County revolved heavily around the return of Heather Dubrow. And what she did or didn’t do to the RHOC crew at her sushi party. Noella claimed that Heather pushed a producer while trying to kick everyone out of her house after […] The post Tamra Judge And Kelly Dodd Claim Real Housewives Producer Confirmed Heather Dubrow Pushed Him appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HollywoodLife

Jen Shah Still Filming ‘RHOSLC’ Despite Guilty Plea: Producers Want To Tell ‘Her Story’

Despite Jen Shah of The Real House of Salt Lake City pleading guilty to wire fraud charges in a telemarketing scheme she was arrested for in 2021, the Bravo cameras will keep rolling for her. “She’s had Meredith [Marks] and Heather [Gay] by her side, who have been very supportive of their friend during a difficult time. Obviously her legal troubles have not been easy for Jen, let alone making this decision to plead not guilty,” a source told People regarding the 48-year-old reality star’s situation. The insider added that her arrest, which was documented on Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, is “a very big part” of her story and “producers don’t want us to stop following it now.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Entertainment
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Entertainment
State
Utah State
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Reacts To Ex-Husband Joe Giudice Hitting On Her Future Sister-In-Law

Teresa Giudice will soon have more sister-in-law to deal with. But this time she’s happy about it. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is getting married to fiance Luis “Louie” Ruelas in August. And will end up gaining a sister in Dr. Veronica Ruelas. The two seem to get along extremely well. Veronica is even rumored to be a bridesmaid in the wedding. But after posting a picture on Instagram posing with Veronica and Louie’s other sister, Jennifer Ruelas, ex-husband Joe Giudice took notice.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Real Housewives#Rhoslc
FOXBusiness

What is R Kelly's net worth?

Before his 30-year sentence on Wednesday for racketeering and sex trafficking convictions, R Kelly, whose full name is Robert Kelly, was one of the biggest R&B singers throughout the 90s and early 2000s, earning a multimillion-dollar fortune. However, years of legal problems eventually whittled down R Kelly's personal net worth....
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Claims Kathy Hilton Told Her Kim Richards Was Lying About Harry Hamlin

Let’s talk about the husband, shall we? Kim Richards was nothing if not authentic during her time on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. I won’t get too deep, but I love me some Kimberly and wish her nothing but the best. Personally, I’m not sure she’s the sister we have to worry about embellishing the truth or […] The post Lisa Rinna Claims Kathy Hilton Told Her Kim Richards Was Lying About Harry Hamlin appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
urbanbellemag.com

Former RHOA Husband Peter Thomas Calls out Phaedra Parks + Spills RHOP Tea

Peter Thomas had a lot of drama while he appeared on RHOA. When it comes to “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” longtime fans probably won’t ever forget when the husbands used to play a pivotal role on the show. In fact, Peter Thomas used to get caught up in plenty of drama. And at times, cast members would even call him out. NeNe Leakes was irked by his actions. She accused him of getting way too involved in the situations involving the housewives. However, Peter never allowed NeNe or the fans to dictate his decisions. So he continued to speak his mind throughout his time on the show. Of course, he left the show after he and Cynthia Bailey divorced.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
urbanbellemag.com

Dennis McKinley Comes for Porsha Williams + Dates Former ‘Basketball Wives’ Cast Member?

Dennis McKinley and Porsha Williams’ problems played out on social media and television. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Porsha Williams had a nasty breakup with Dennis McKinley. Cracks began once Dennis cheated on Porsha while she was pregnant. It caused Porsha to take a pause from the relationship. And she was no longer sure that marrying Dennis was something she should do. However, they decided to give counseling a shot. There they hashed out their issues. For Porsha, it just seemed like she and Dennis were making real progress and moving forward on a romantic level. Dennis agreed. He proposed to Porsha a second time while the RHOA cast was in Canada filming. However, the good times didn’t last.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Eddie Murphy Shares Dance with Daughter at Her Wedding

Add father of the bride to Eddie Murphy's long list of accomplishments ... the actor took center stage on the dancefloor to share a dance with his daughter. Bria Murphy and actor Michael Xavier tied the knot over the weekend in Beverly Hills, and Eddie not only proudly walked his kiddo down the aisle, but danced to "Isn't She Lovely" by Stevie Wonder as their father and daughter song.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Gia Giudice Rocks Yellow Crop Top & Matching Mini Skirt: Photo

Gia Giudice, 21, stunned in an all-yellow ensemble in her June 30 Instagram post. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a pic of herself and a gal pal at the latter’s 21st birthday celebration. Gia wore a yellow crop top and a matching mini skirt for the night out. She was remarkably tan which we’d obviously expect from Teresa Giudice‘s daughter!
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
25K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy