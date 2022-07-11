Meredith Marks Defends Hanging Out With Jen Shah

The summer heat has me momentarily forgetting the ice storm brewing on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. We’re officially in July, otherwise known as Jen Shah trial month to the fans. Or at least it was. Jen did just plead guilty, per Page Six.

Jen had denied having any part .Jen has been selling merch proclaiming her innocence to her loyal fans and wearing designer outfits to court. Thankfully, Bravo will be gifting us with RHOSLC Season 3 sooner or later so we can watch this continue to play out. .

The dynamics on RHOSLC have significantly shifted since we last saw our Utah snowflakes in action. Lisa Barlow and Meredith Marks have ended their years-long friendship thanks to their TV gig. Baby Gorgeous burned her last bridge, and Meredith doesn’t forgive easily. Jen made up with Heather Gay even though she dragged her bestie through the mud, proving that Heather is the girl you want in your corner. Now, the friendships are getting messier and we don’t even have Mary Cosby in the group to comment on all the chaos.

Meredith has become besties with Jen and Heather again, totally changing her tune from last season. Meredith would barely utter the name Jennifer Shah let alone give her the time of day. She was totally nonchalant about Jen’s arrest as if she had seen it coming and didn’t hesitate to call her a fraud to her face. Now, according to Page Six, the trio is in New York City ahead of Jen’s trial and Meredith is supporting her frenemy to the end. What dirt do Jen and Meredith have on each other? Clearly, there’s way more than meets the eye when it comes to this friendship.

Meredith also posted an Instagram story to defend her support of Jen. It’s obvious she sees the fans’ collective confusion as to how she went from hating Jen to being her No. 2 supporter. Instagram account @tasteof_reality took a screenshot of Meredith’s message. “I live in the United States of America. In the U.S., one has a right to a trial and is presumed innocent until proven guilty,” Meredith wrote. Did Meredith really write this? The one selling merch plastered in her digs against Jen? I’m gonna need Brooks Marks to give us the real tea because none of this is adding up.

