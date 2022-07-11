ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One dead following early-morning shooting in Hillsboro

By Troy Shinn
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AwREu_0gbk7Hm100 A man was found dead by Hillsboro Police in a parking lot at 11th Avenue and Walnut Street.

A man is dead following a shooting near downtown Hillsboro early Monday morning, according to a press release from the Hillsboro Police Department.

Officers responded to a parking lot at Southeast 11th Avenue and Walnut Street just after midnight on July 11, following reports of gunshots in the area. Police found a 40-year-old male deceased.

The identity of the victim has not been determined, according to the press release, and the suspected shooter remains unknown.

Police closed down Walnut Street between 10th and 12th avenues for about seven hours but the road is now open to traffic.

