President Biden will unveil deepest image of the universe ever taken today
The image, "Webb's First Deep Field," is the first photo from James Webb Space Telescope image will be revealed on this live-stream at 2:00 p.m. PST.
At last! After much anticipation, President Joe Biden will reveal the first science-quality, full-color image from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, NASA confirmed in a tweet.
The image has been named "Webb's First Deep Field," and will be the deepest and highest-quality view of the universe ever captured by humans. The photo is expected to visualize a multitude of galaxies as they appeared near the dawn of our universe, 13 billion years ago.
The $10 billion telescope is the result of decades of international, scientific collaboration, and may even change the way we understand the universe.
NASA will release a larger set of full-color images on Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. PST, but President Biden and the public are getting a sneak peek one day early.
The first image will be released at the White House on Monday, July 11 at 2:00 p.m. PST. Come back to this article at 2:00 p.m. to view the unveiling of the first image!
