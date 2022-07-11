ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

All-around Georgia back talks about what makes Clemson 'so different'

By Sam Neumann
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AAqJp_0gbk6QVX00

Among the running backs who participated in last month’s Dabo Swinney Camp was Dallas (Ga.) North Paulding High School’s Jaylen Poe — a 5-foot-10, 208-pound rising senior in the class of 2023.

“That was my second time going to that camp and just like the first, it was a great time to compete and officially meet my recruiting area coach and Coach (CJ) Spiller,” Poe told The Clemson Insider.

Poe felt like he did great at the particular session of Swinney Camp that he participated in and impressed members of the coaching staff, like Spiller, who were able to witness his performance.

Having the chance to work out with and learn from Clemson’s running backs coach, which gave Poe a unique opportunity not only to better himself as a player but to learn about things beyond the game of football, like important aspects of life.

“Coach Spiller, obviously, is an outstanding coach,” Poe said. “However, he taught me more things about life in general than just football, like family connections or bonding.”

As far as a potential scholarship offer goes, Poe says that Clemson didn’t really mention anything in regards to one, but that the Tigers like his athletic ability and would like to keep in touch while getting a better feel for him and his family.

Clemson is certainly high on the North Paulding product’s wishlist.

“Clemson is definitely my favorite school out of all the schools, but it’s not the facility, but the coaches, and that makes them so different,” Poe said.

In addition to Clemson, Poe had the chance to camp at both Virginia and Wake Forest and took visits to all three schools. His recruitment process has been slowly rising, as more schools are starting to show a higher level of interest in him.

“I’m an all-around back,” Poe said when asked to describe himself as a player. “I can catch out of the backfield, run routes, block, get the easy and hard yards. I’m blessed and honored to be in my position. ”

Dear Old Clemson’s first event is July 24. Now there is a new way to support Clemson student-athletes. Come out and meet the freshmen football players at this meet and greet autograph session. If you sign up for certain club levels you get free access to all Dear Old Clemson events. Purchase your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0axUCb_0gbk6QVX00

