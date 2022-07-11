ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris Johnson replacement: Sajid Javid formally launches Tory leadership bid

By Holly Patrick
 4 days ago

The number of MPs vying to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister and leader of the Conservative Party has reached 11 as Sajid Javid formally launched his bid on Monday (11 July).

"I don't have a ready-made logo or a slick video to go - what I do have is a passion and desire to get Britain onto the right course and steer it through the gathering storm", Javid said.

The former health secretary resigned from Boris Johnson's government last week before the prime minister announced he was to step down.

