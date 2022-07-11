ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dates for Trnsmt 2023 announced after Lewis Capaldi closes this year’s festival

By Katrine Bussey
The Independent
 4 days ago

Bosses at Scotland’s largest music festival have announced dates for next year after an “incredible weekend” at Trnsmt.

Some 50,000 music fans flocked to Glasgow Green over Friday, Saturday and Sunday where stars such as Paolo Nutini and The Strokes performed in the sunshine.

Less than 24 hours after Someone You Loved singer Lewis Capaldi closed the festival on Sunday, bosses confirmed Trnsmt will return on July 7 to 9 2023.

The announcement came after an emotional Capaldi brought this year’s sold-out event to its finale, with a mass singalong rendition of his biggest hit.

Afterwards, Geoff Ellis, festival director of cinch presents Trnsmt, said: “What an incredible weekend we’ve had.

“We had the sun shining on Glasgow Green, a fantastic lineup of over 70 artists across four stages and 50,000 incredible fans every day – we really couldn’t have asked for more.”

He added: “Scotland’s very own Lewis Capaldi brought the sold-out festival to a close, which was a moment for the history books.

“The emotion-fuelled set saw fans singing every word back to him and Lewis threw in a few surprises for the crowd, with a rendition of Abba’s Dancing Queen and a chorus of happy birthday sang for his tour manager.

“It was great to welcome back international artists to Glasgow Green, but also to see excited music fans enjoying our best homegrown talent, with Paolo Nutini closing day one and The Snuts getting the crowd going on Saturday.

“Festivals are all about discovering the next big thing and this year, we put some of the brightest up-and-coming talent on the line-up.

“Brooke Combe, Dylan John Thomas, Rianne Downey, and BEMZ are just a few of the rising stars that stole the show and we can’t wait to see them on the main stage in the future.”

Tickets for next year’s Trnsmt will go on sale at 9am on Wednesday, with those who bought tickets for this year’s event, Trnsmt mailing list subscribers and 3Mobile customers given early access from then.

With ticket prices frozen at 2022 levels for a “limited time only”, the general sale starts from 9am on Friday July 15 at  www.trnsmtfest.com

