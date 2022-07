It’s a long-time trend that tech workers earn salaries that double or even triple the average salary of other workers in the area, and Austin is no exception.Austin techies are averaging $150,026 annually compared to $78,224 for all other industries. It’s following a nationwide pattern where tech salaries average more than 65% higher than other occupations. The nearly $72,000 difference is seen in a new report on the Central Texas economy by the Austin Chamber of Commerce. The report also shows average annual salaries for all industries have gone up 8.5% from 2020, trailing not far behind the salary growth...

