ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Train drivers at eight rail firms vote to strike

By Simon Calder
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NYTau_0gbk4d6W00

Rail passengers face increased industrial action after train drivers working for eight train operators overwhelmingly backed strikes in a series of ballots.

The drivers are members of the Aslef union, which is locked in a series of pay disputes.

The long-distance rail firms that face stoppages are LNER, which runs services on the flagship East Coast main line from London King’s Cross to Yorkshire, Newcastle and Scotland; GWR, operating from London Paddington to South Wales and the west of England; and TransPennine Express, which connects the north of England and southern Scotland.

In addition five commuter-focused operators are affected: Chiltern, London Overground (run by Arriva), Northern, Southeastern and West Midlands.

The union described the majorities in favour of action as “overwhelming”. The London Overground members voted by a majority of 98.9 per cent, on a turn out of 93 per cent. Only seven drivers voted against action, with 637 in favour.

The lowest vote in favour was at GWR, with a majority of 86 per cent on turn out of 86 per cent.

No dates have been announced for industrial action, and at least two weeks’ notice must be given of any strike.

Aslef’s general secretary, Mick Whelan, said: “We don’t want to inconvenience passengers – our friends and families use public transport, too – and we don’t want to lose money by going on strike but we’ve been forced into this position by the companies driven by the government.

“Many of our members – who were, you will remember, the men and women who moved key workers and goods around the country during the pandemic – have not had a pay rise since 2019.

“With inflation running at north of 10 per cent that means those drivers have had a real terms pay cut over the last three years. We want an increase in line with the cost of living – we want to be able to buy, in 2022, what we could buy in 2021.

“It’s not unreasonable to ask your employer to make sure you’re not worse off for three years in a row. Especially as the train companies are doing very nicely, thank you, out of Britain’s railways – with handsome profits, dividends for shareholders, and big salaries for managers – and train drivers don’t want to work longer for less.”

The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, condemned the votes in a tweet designed to bolster his campaign to take over from Boris Johnson : “Unions linked to Labour have announced train driver strikes. On a salary of almost £60,000, it isn’t fair for train drivers to hurt those on lower wages with more walkouts.

“As prime minister, I would stand up to the unions and make it harder to hold our country to ransom.”

Last month members of the RMT union staged the first national strike for three decades. A skeleton service operated on about half the rail network.

The RMT general secretary, Mick Lynch, said: "We congratulate our friends in Aslef for their superb ballot result and the huge mandate they have for strike action on the railways.

"It goes to show that railway workers across every grade from cleaners, catering staff guards, maintenance staff and drivers are fed up with real terms pay cuts, attacks on job security and working conditions.

"When railway unions and others unite, they are an unstoppable force in the workplace and wider society.

" Grant Shapps needs to stop messing around with his doomed Tory leadership bid and get back to focusing on resolving this dispute.”

Any strikes are likely to be coordinated across the rail network.

A spokesperson for the Rail Delivery Group , representing train operators, said: “We want to see rail unions engage with train operators over the reforms needed to secure a bright long-term future for the industry, including working with Aslef to deliver the more punctual, reliable services we know passengers care about.

“Instead of causing further disruption to passengers and businesses, we urge the Aslef leadership to continue talks.”

The Independent has also asked Network Rail for a response.

The news of the Aslef votes emerged shortly after train drivers working for ScotRail voted to accept the improved offer from the train operator which included a 5 per cent increase in basic pay as well as additional improvements to other terms and conditions.

Services in Scotland have been much reduced for weeks as drivers chose not to work overtime.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rail strike announced for 27 July

A UK-wide train strike has been announced for 27 July. Workers at rail operators and Network Rail will stage a 24-hour walkout, the RMT union has announced, in a dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. Union leaders announced the strike after rejecting a pay offer from Network Rail, which they...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Voices: The government’s answer to breaking the rail strikes could put lives in danger

Not content with wreaking havoc in Downing Street as Boris Johnson’s government disintegrates, his remaining ministers are ploughing on with dangerous and ill thought through plans that would further damage our country and pose a threat to passengers, pupils and patients.As members of the drivers’ union Aslef at eight train companies vote to walk out in a dispute over pay, MPs are preparing to debate a proposal from ministers to give a green light to draft agency workers to break industrial action. This government have sought to smuggle this under the parliamentary radar – but public safety is at stake.Their...
WORLD
The Independent

Heatwave: Passengers warned not to travel by train unless ‘absolutely necessary’

Train operators have warned passengers to avoid travelling early next week due to extreme heat, unless their journey is “absolutely necessary”.The UK Health Security Agency has increased its heat health warning from level three to level four – a “national emergency” – and the impact of soaring temperatures will disrupt public transport.Temperatures of around 35C in Wales and southern England on Tuesday could also cause up to 20% more motoring breakdowns a day compared with the average for July, according to the RAC.The national message from train operators is that customers should avoid travelling on Monday and Tuesday if possible.TransPennine...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

‘Amended timetables and extended journey times’ on trains as UK braces for record temperatures

As rail passengers prepare for weeks of industrial action by train staff, travellers are being warned to expect longer journeys during the impending heatwave – with some train operators urging them not to attempt journeys.Forecasters say the temperature in parts of England could reach 40C for the first time on Monday or Tuesday. A Met Office red warning applies for a patch of the nation from south of London to Lancashire and Yorkshire.Blanket speed limits are expected to be imposed across large parts of the railway network, leading to slower journeys and increased congestion for trains.LNER, which serves Yorkshire, north-east England...
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Shapps
The Independent

Who is eligible for the cost of living payment and what time will it be paid?

Millions of Britons entitled to receive a one-off £650 grant from the government under former chancellor Rishi Sunak’s plans to address the spiralling cost of living crisis are set to receive their first instalment of the money in the coming days.The cash is being made available to recipients of means-tested state benefits, such as child tax credit, income-based jobseeker’s allowance, income-related employment and support allowance, income support, pension credit and universal credit.According to the Department for Work and Pensions, the first tranche of £326 will be paid into accounts between Thursday 14 July and Sunday 31, with up to...
INCOME TAX
Daily Mail

London Overground train driver 'fell asleep at the controls' and was 'under influence of drink or drugs' before derailment that injured two

A London Overground driver whose train crashed through buffers at a station during rush-hour has been charged with falling asleep at the controls, a court has heard. Erkan Mehmet, 40, who has also been charged with being unfit for work through drink or drugs, was driving the service when it derailed at the Enfield Town terminus.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

ScotRail warns of further disruption as fresh strike announced this month

Passengers have been warned of further disruption later this month as more rail strikes by Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union have been announced.ScotRail officials told the PA news agency they are “still assessing” the impact of strikes by RMT members in Network Rail, but it is “likely” services will face the same level of disruption seen when rail workers downed tools for three days last month.The operator is still operating a temporary timetable after a dispute with drivers union Aslef where workers refused to work overtime or on rest days as a removal of goodwill over pay and conditions.Earlier...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Train Driver#The Aslef Union#London King S Cross#London Paddington#Transpennine Express#Northern
The Independent

Train strike could ‘hugely impact’ fans attending sports events at end of July

Fans attending the Commonwealth Games, the Community Shield between Manchester City and Liverpool, and the opening weekend of the English Football League are set to be hit by a 24-hour train strike.Train drivers at eight rail companies – Arriva Rail London, Chiltern Railways, Greater Anglia, Great Western, Hull Trains, LNER, Southeastern and West Midlands Trains – will walk out on July 30 over pay disputes.The Commonwealth Games begin in Birmingham on July 28, while defending Premier League champions City face last season’s FA Cup winners Liverpool at Leicester’s King Power Stadium on July 30.Wembley will stage the final of Euro...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Birmingham Commonwealth Games: Rail strikes see extra buses laid on

More than 200 extra buses and coaches will be used to transport people to the Birmingham Commonwealth Games during planned rail strikes, transport chiefs say. Railway workers in the RMT union are due to stage a one-day strike on 27 July, and drivers who are members of Aslef plan to walk out on 30 July.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Community Shield: Fans urged not to travel to fixture by train due to rail strikes

The Football Association has urged fans planning to travel to the Community Shield by rail to make alternative arrangements, with services set to be hit by industrial action.Premier League champions Manchester City are due to meet FA Cup winners Liverpool at Leicester’s King Power Stadium on Saturday 30 July – Wembley will host the Euro 2022 final the following day – when train drivers from eight companies are staging a 24-hour walk-out over pay.FA chiefs believe most fans were already intending to travel to the East Midlands by road, but have advised those who were due to make the trip...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
The Independent

Train drivers to strike over pay

Train drivers at eight rail companies are to stage a 24-hour Saturday strike later this month in pay disputes, threatening more disruption to services.Members of Aslef at Arriva Rail London, Chiltern Railways, Greater Anglia, Great Western, Hull Trains, LNER, Southeastern and West Midlands Trains will walk out on July 30.Drivers on Greater Anglia will also strike on July 23, and those on Hull Trains will strike on July 16 and 23.The action is in addition to a planned strike by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at train companies and Network Rail on July 27 and by TSSA members...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Union leaders attack Government over rail dispute

Union leaders have strongly attacked the Government over the deadlocked rail dispute, urging ministers to either get involved in negotiations or “get out of the way”. Leaders of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) and Aslef said public comments by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps since the row flared had been “unhelpful and incendiary”.
TRAFFIC
BBC

The Gloucester shipwreck may be 'better than Mary Rose', expert says

Objects from a royal shipwreck are "comparable, if not better" than the Mary Rose, a conservation expert said. The discovery of the Gloucester, which sank off the coast of Norfolk in 1682, almost killing a future king, was made public last month. Items recovered from the wreck have been sent...
SCIENCE
The Independent

People over 50 to be offered Covid booster jab this autumn

Everyone over the age of 50 will be offered a Covid-19 booster and flu jab this autumn, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has announced. This is a change from previous guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which recommended that those older than 65 be offered the vaccinations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Fuel protests: 13 arrested for ‘driving too slow’ as motorists play football on empty M4

Police arrested at least 13 drivers for going too slow on motorways on Monday, saying their protest against fuel prices was putting emergency services “at risk”.Fuel protests have been taking place across the UK as drivers call for a cut in fuel duty, gridlocking motorways and major A-routes with a series of rolling go-slow roadblocks.The latest figures from Experian show the average price of petrol reached a new high of 191.5p per litre on Sunday, while the average price of diesel was 199.0p per litre.Those who took part in a roadblock across the Prince of Wales Bridge, between south...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

The Independent

745K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy