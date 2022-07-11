We Asked Camping & Travel Influencers for Help Finding the Best Camping Blankets for 2022 Adventures

Click here to read the full article.

Outdoor gear such as compasses, maps and flashlights can be replaced with apps and smartphones, but the best camping blankets remain a necessity for any outdoor adventure. They can be a great substitute for beach blankets , make perfect picnic blankets and add warmth to any outdoor situation, from tailgating to an outdoor movie. Sure, they won’t replace your camping pad or wearable sleeping bag if you’re sleeping outdoors, but camping blankets are useful for almost every adventure.

Camping blankets are specifically designed for use in the outdoors as they usually incorporate one layer of waterproof and one layer of windproof material. Plus, you’ll often find another layer of fleecy warmth to encase yourself in. Many camping blankets also come with a carry case, which is especially handy if you’re going to a stadium or outdoor concert.

So what are the best camping blankets for cozying up under the stars? We turned to some full-time camping and travel influencers for assistance.

What Sets the Best Camping Blankets Apart from Ordinary Blankets

Josephine Remo , a full-time camper currently living in South America, tells SPY, “The best camping blanket should be convenient and comfortable. Convenient in the sense that it is lightweight and easy to pack… Another aspect of a great camping blanket is that it should be both warm, big and weatherproof so you can use it as often as possible.”

She says machine washable camping blankets are the best, both to save money and to ensure you can use them regularly.

Liz Dean , a travel influencer who frequently camps with her family, echoes the importance of being able to wash their favorite camping blankets: “We have a good and dirty time camping and these blankets fit in a standard washer and dryer ready to go for the next adventure.” She says her family prefers synthetic camping blankets because they clean easily and stay warm when wet.

Below we have rounded up over a dozen of the best camping blankets to keep you warm and comfortable on your next outdoor adventure. We’ve included a range of styles and brands to ensure there’s one to suit every budget and specific need and a few favorites we and the experts love. No matter whether you’re a committed camper or a novice just starting out, we have no doubt one of these camping blankets will be a welcome addition.

1. Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket

BEST OVERALL

With hundreds of nearly unanimous five-star reviews on Amazon, the Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket is a tried-and-tested camping blanket. While it is available in a range of more conservative designs, this particular model boasts an eye-catching rainbow pattern. Rumpl blankets utilize the same technology found in high-quality sleeping bags, making them capable of keeping you warm and cozy even in low temperatures. To top it off, this quality camping blanket is made from post-consumer recycled materials and comes with a matching stuff sack for easier portability. Plus, it’s machine washable!



Buy: Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket $74.25 (orig. $99.00) 25% OFF



Buy: Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket National Parks Collection $129.00

2. REI Co-op Camp Blanket

RUNNER-UP

You can’t go wrong with the REI Co-op Camp Blanket. With a water-resistant ripstop nylon shell, polyester fiber insulation, light weight, packability and machine washability, it checks every box you want in a great camping blanket. It’ll keep you warm even when you get away from the campfire.



Buy: REI Co-op Camp Blanket $99.95

3. Yeti Lowlands Blanket

HONORABLE MENTION

If you’re searching for the ultimate camping blanket, then your answer is the Yeti Lowlands Blanket. Its soft inside layer is paired with an outward-facing waterproof utility layer for protection from wet conditions. The soft inside delivers unmatched comfort while the ultra-durable outside takes care of the rest. The materials used to produce this camping blanket are also designed to repel pet dander. Furthermore, the blanket is machine washable, which combined with its superior quality and stylish design make it one of the best camping blankets available.



Buy: Yeti Lowlands Blanket $200.00

4. Snugpak Jungle Blanket

HIGHLY RATED ON AMAZON

The Snugpak Jungle Blanket is highly rated on Amazon for its great insulation and packability. It’s also pretty big, perfect for wrapping yourself like a burrito on a cool camp night, and not too expensive. Remo says it’s one of her favorite camping blankets because it’s affordable, lightweight, water-resistant, windproof and machine washable, not to mention comfortable and warm.



Buy: Snugpak Jungle Blanket $48.28

5. Voited Recycled Ripstop Outdoor Camping Blanket

MOST VERSATILE BLANKET

Maybe you need a camping blanket — or maybe you need a pillow, sleep sack or waterproof cape. The Voited Recycled Ripstop Outdoor Camping Blanket can be all of the above. Beyond that versatility, this camping blanket features ripstop REPREVE outer fabric with a Teflon treatment for weatherproofing and great durability as well as breathable synthetic fill for warmth and machine washability. Plus, this blanket comes in over a dozen awesome patterns and is made from 100% recycled plastic bottles because repurposing is always cool.



Buy: Voited Recycled Ripstop Outdoor Camping Blanket $99.90

6. Get Out Gear Down Camping Blanket

GREAT VALUE

Explore the outdoors with the Get Out Gear Down Camping Blanket. This blanket compacts down to a 12-by-5-inches cylinder, making it easy to fit into your camping backpack or clip onto it using the integrated attachment. It also features a water-repellent coating on both sides for increased protection from damp floors, spills or wet weather. This is a noteworthy benefit as many competing blankets only include one waterproof side.

Buy: Get Out Gear Down Camping Blanket $69.99 (orig. $89.99) 22% OFF

7. Arcturus Military Wool Blanket

BEST WOOL BLANKET

One outdoor enthusiast recommended to SPY sticking with a classic wool blanket like the Arcturus Military Wool Blanket. Made from 80% wool and 20% synthetic fibers, this blanket holds up and keeps you warm even after multiple outings and washings.



Buy: Arcturus Military Wool Blanket $39.99 (orig. $49.99) 20% OFF

8. Big Blanket Original Stretch Blanket

GREAT FOR FAMILIES + FRIENDS

For a family like Dean’s, she needs a big, synthetic, washable blanket like the Big Blanket Original Stretch Blanket. With its 10’ x 10’ size, this blanket will have no trouble keeping multiple people warm away from the campfire or giving a group of friends a comfortable place to recline and relax.



Buy: Big Blanket Original Stretch Blanket $159.00

9. Oceas Large Waterproof Outdoor Blanket

BUDGET WATERPROOF

The Oceas Large Waterproof Outdoor Blanket prides itself on having a waterproof outer layer. This camping blanket is generously sized for one person or capable of wrapping around two people who are happy staying close. It’s available in red, gray or blue and comes with a bag for compressing down into a compact size for easier carrying, which is further helped out by the handy attached handle.

Buy: Oceas Large Waterproof Outdoor Blanket $42.99

10. Stoic Denim Single Quilt

MADE FROM DENIM AND FLEECE

Few things have the kind of aesthetic appeal that denim offers. That’s one thing the Stoic Denim Single Quilt can bring to your outdoor excursions. The denim is made from cotton, Cordura and stretchy Coolmax fabric for added durability and packability. Thankfully, the other side of the blanket is a soft, plush polyester fleece so you’ll be warm and cozy in style.



Buy: Stoic Denim Single Quilt $40.00 (orig. $100.00) 60% OFF

11. USGI Industries Military Woobie Blanket

MILITARY-INSPIRED

The USGI Industries Military Woobie Blanket is a budget-friendly solution to your camping blanket needs. This military-inspired blanket is a modest investment to keep you warm in the winter and can be used as a ground blanket in the summer. It comes with a compression sack that allows you to compact it further using the integrated straps so it takes up even less space. It’s also available in a large range of camouflage tones, making this one of the best camping blankets for hunting trips.



Buy: USGI Industries Military Woobie Blanket $47.99

12. Hydration Nation Large Mexican Blanket

MOST INSTAGRAMMABLE

Add a pop of color to your picnic with a Hydration Nation Large Mexican Blanket. Although this camping blanket isn’t the best in terms of insulation, it is a fantastic choice of ground covering or body wrap in slightly warmer conditions. Design options all feature a stripey print in multiple color combinations. Furthermore, they’re made from recycled material that gets softer with every machine wash.



Buy: Hydration Nation Large Mexican Blanket $19.99

13. Slowtide Park Blanket

GREAT PRINTS

For camping blankets with more flair, check out the Slowtide Park Blanket — in particular, the Yellow Submarine Quick-Dry Park Blanket. It’s sand- and water-repellent, lightweight and packable, made from 100% recycled materials and featuring loops for stakes and corner pockets for weights. Plus, you’re bound to be the only one in the woods with the famous Beatles’ Yellow Submarine design.



Buy: Slowtide Park Blanket $79.00

14. Nomadix Festival Blanket

ALSO CONSIDER

For another camping blanket with great prints, check out the Nomadix Festival Blanket. It’s got a lot of cool designs and all the benefits you want in a great camping blanket, including a soft microsuede top, water- and sand-resistant base and anchoring corners. It’s also lightweight, durable and made from post-consumer recycled materials.



Buy: Nomadix Festival Blanket $69.95

15. Pendleton Motor Robe with Leather Carrier

TRADITIONAL CAMPING BLANKET

The Pendleton Motor Robe with Leather Carrier is the height of luxury when it comes to the best camping blankets. It boasts a tartan print available in a range of color combinations and tassels on either end for eye-catching style. These blankets are woven in the USA using pure virgin wool. Although they are not specifically designed for extreme conditions, the quality materials used in production provide a comfortable layer of warmth. The robe’s iconic patterns make it a charming addition to any camping setup. Plus, as a bonus, a real leather carrier is included for convenient portability.



Buy: Pendleton Motor Robe with Leather Carrier $99.50

16. Kammok Bobcat Down Trail Quilt

BEST PONCHO

Keep yourself toasty with the Kammok Bobcat Down Trail Quilt. This camping blanket can keep you warm in temperatures down to 45 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s available in three classic colors and makes a great top quilt or hammock under-quilt when camping. It also features a head slot so it can be worn as a poncho if you want to keep your hands free. This benefit is particularly useful if you want to read, eat or even just play the guitar around the campfire.



Buy: Kammok Bobcat Down Trail Quilt $199.95

17. Life Giving Warmth Kodiak Battery-Powered Heating Blanket

BEST FOR ELECTRIC HEAT

The Life Giving Warmth Kodiak Battery-Powered Heating Blanket heats up in five minutes and provides three hours of heating on the go. But it’s still designed with the outdoors in mind, with a water-resistant microfleece design, easy USB battery charging from a car, no additional cords and an included carrying case. Be warned, it’s crazy expensive and not necessary to stay warm, so it’s only for those who want that extra level of heat.



Buy: Life Giving Warmth Kodiak Battery-Powered Heating Blanket $599.99

The Best Materials for Camping Blankets

In our experience, and according to the experts we chatted with, the best camping blanket is typically made from one of the following materials: