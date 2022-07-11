ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trent Williams made history with his 99 rating in Madden NFL 2023

By Kyle Campbell
 4 days ago
Trent Williams has become the first-ever offensive lineman in Madden history to become a 99 club member.

On Wednesday, Electronic Arts (EA) informed Williams that he had earned a 99 overall rating in Madden NFL 23 (Thanks, App Trigger). While EA hasn’t officially made an announcement regarding which athletes will be part of this year’s 99 club, NFL running back Adrian Peterson uploaded a video to social media of Williams receiving some kind of gift box commemorating the occasion. That’s all the confirmation you need, really.

Check out the footage in question below. If that massive grin is any indication, Williams is pretty happy about the honor. It’s quite wholesome stuff!

EA adds several of the NFL’s best active players to the 99 club every year. For Madden NFL 22, some of the inductees included Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Ramsey, Travis Kelce, Aaron Donald, and Davante Adams. The list is ever-growing, and it’ll be interesting seeing who else will join this elite club in Madden NFL 23.

Madden NFL 23 will release on Aug. 19, 2022, for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The initial gameplay teasers look solid, especially with the new fieldSENSE technology that’ll make passes, sweeps, and tackles appear much more realistic. The legendary John Madden will grace the front cover too.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

