Crystal Elaine Young

Larry Lausten, age 79, of Knox, passed away July 10, 2022. Larry was born June 30, 1943, in LaPorte, Indiana to Leroy Lausten and Purden Thompson Lausten, both deceased. He is survived by his children, Lindsay Lausten, Anne Marie Lausten, Alex Lausten, and the family Great Dane, Remy. Larry was...
Funeral services for William “Bill” Joseph Wallen, 82, of Knox, will be Wednesday, July 13 at 1 p.m. CT at the Braman and Son Memorial Chapel in Knox, with visitation there from 10 a.m. CT until the time of services. Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
The Culver Town Council members approved a bid Tuesday night for Community Crossings Matching Grant projects. E&B Paving will be completing the work for the Town of Culver. The company bid $259,749. Paving work will be done on Jefferson Street from Slate to State Road 17, Baker Street from Wall...
The Northern Indiana Power from the Past in Winamac will be celebrating year 45 starting this week. The event will begin on preview night tonight (July 13) where the Winamac Corner Delli Pulled Pork Dinner begins at 4:30 p.m. The main event will start July 14 with Branson Eber Music and the skillet toss. The Mudhound Revival will be on Friday and live entertainment on Saturday. A corn hole tournament is scheduled for Sunday.
Starke County Economic Development Foundation, Inc. Executive Assistant Mary Perren has been named as a finalist for a 2022 Northwest Indiana Influential Woman award. Starke County Economic Development Foundation Executive Director Lisa Dan recognized Perren during a recent Knox City Council meeting. She is in the Economic Development/Governing – Up and Coming category.
Pulaski County Community Development Commission (CDC) Executive Director Nathan Origer addressed the Pulaski County Council this week on the Housing Program getting underway. Origer stated that the initiative of the program is to find out what they can do to increase population, get better school enrollment and overall better economic commerce within Pulaski County.
The North Judson Town Council is considering adding another mural to the downtown area. Kimberly Kapp, who recently bought property at Lane and Sycamore Streets in North Judson, presented the idea to the council and offered a building as the site to choose. North Judson Clerk-Treasurer Andrew Rowe said the building has an area that is already painted white and if chosen, would be a great addition to the other works of art around town.
The Culver Town Council members will award a Community Crossings Matching Grant contract and a park improvement contract when they meet tonight. The council will also review current contracts, open bids for a Street Department vehicle, and review parking ordinance changes. An update on unsafe buildings will also be given tonight.
The Eastern Pulaski School Board approved meal prices for the 2022-2023 school year. Superintendent Dara Chezem stated that all meal prices K-12 were assigned based on community needs. The elementary breakfast has been set at $1.25 and the lunch at $2.25. The Middle and High School breakfast is set at...
The Starke County Park Board members will meet tonight to review a sewer project. The status of new hires as well as financial reports will be discussed. The job description for the campground host is on the agenda. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. CT and will be held in...
A caucus has been scheduled for Saturday July 23 to replace former Pulaski County Councilman Brian Young. Young, resigned from his position on June 29 after pleading guilty in a plea agreement with the State to Level 6 Felony charges of voting outside precinct residence in a plea hearing. Pulaski...
Eastern Pulaski School Superintendent Dara Chezem has requested to advertise request for proposals (RFP) for athletic field updates. Chezem told WKVI News they are hoping to update the practice football field, add a softball field to their campus and improve parking for baseball and softball. She added that the school board has been looking at this for awhile and are hopeful an RFP for potential bids will come soon.
Candidates have yet to file for a vacated seat on the Pulaski County Council. The seat was left vacant by Brian Young at the end of June. He served in that position as a Republican in District 3. Pulaski County Clerk JoLynn Behny clarified that the seat is available to...
The Starke County Park Board is looking for a new park superintendent. Starke County Park Board President Richard Ballard said the county auditor has posted the new position on Indeed and two people have applied so far. Ballard commented the former superintendent resigned last week. Ballard said, “Once we get...
Back-to-School immunization clinics are available to help families easily access required and recommended school immunizations prior to the start of the 2022-2023 school year. The Indiana Department of Health is partnering with local health departments to make these clinics available. The clinics are open to children ages 5 and older. Families will not be charged at the site of the clinic, but should provide insurance information if available.
