Crystal Elaine Young

The North Judson Town Council is considering adding another mural to the downtown area. Kimberly Kapp, who recently bought property at Lane and Sycamore Streets in North Judson, presented the idea to the council and offered a building as the site to choose. North Judson Clerk-Treasurer Andrew Rowe said the building has an area that is already painted white and if chosen, would be a great addition to the other works of art around town.

NORTH JUDSON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO