ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Reba McEntire Announces Fall Arena Tour With Terri Clark

By Jon Freeman
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pI9x6_0gbjyKdh00
Reba McEntire has announced dates for an arena tour that will get underway in October. Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Reba McEntire has announced a string of headlining arena tour dates for fall 2022. “Reba: Live in Concert” will get underway in October and features guest performer Terri Clark.

Kicking off Oct. 13 in Lafayette, Louisiana, the trek will run 17 dates in total and wrap up in the second half of November. There are dates scheduled for Oklahoma City in McEntire’s home state, plus Tennessee dates at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and Memphis’ FedEx Forum. Other stops include St. Louis, Austin, and Tampa. Clark, a Nineties powerhouse with hits like “Better Things to Do” and “Emotional Girl,” will perform at all shows.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can have early access by signing up for McEntire’s email list by 11:50 p.m. CT on July 11.

Earlier this year, McEntire performed during the 2022 Academy Awards, singing the song “Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days with a band that featured Travis Barker, Sheila E, and Robert Randolph. She is also set to star in the third season of the ABC crime drama Big Sky.

Reba: Live in Concert dates:

Oct. 13 – Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome

Oct. 14 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

Oct. 15 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

Oct. 20 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum

Oct. 21 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 22 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

Oct. 28 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Oct. 29 – Corpus Christi, TX @ AmericanBank Center

Nov. 3 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

Nov. 4 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Nov. 5 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Nov. 10 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena

Nov. 11 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Nov. 12 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

Nov. 17 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

Nov. 18 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Nov. 19 – Wichita, KS @ Intrust Bank Arena

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette, LA
Entertainment
State
Tennessee State
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
City
Lafayette, LA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terri Clark
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Travis Barker
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

66K+
Followers
20K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy