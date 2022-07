BTS member J-Hope has finally dropped his highly anticipated solo album Jack In The Box after releasing his latest single titled “MORE.”. Comprised of 10 tracks, the album is described to represent J-Hope’s “leaping out of the box and showing new, different sides” of himself, as explained in a press release. Songs include “Pandora’s Box,” “MORE”, “STOP,” “=(Equal Sign)” and “Arson,” which all come together to tell a narrative in J-Hope’s solo artistry. The start of the album tells the story behind J-Hope’s stage name, followed by “MORE” and “Arson,” which express the K-pop artist’s passion to show agony. The record is led by these two tracks, with a new music video for the latter arriving alongside the release.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO