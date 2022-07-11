ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grass Stripes, Wavy Brick, and More Patio Floor Ideas to Define Your Summer Hangout

By Kenya Foy
domino
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinding the perfect comfortable yet durable outdoor furniture is no small feat, but it’s only one piece of the puzzle. Just as important is figuring out where to put it, and your manicured lawn is far from ideal (hello, legs sinking into the soil). This is what good patio floor ideas...

domino

Layering a Rug on Carpet Solves All Your Beige Floor Problems

Boring carpeting can be inescapable in cookie-cutter new builds and ’90s rentals—and replacing it with hardwood costs a pretty penny. The key to distracting from the beige is to treat it exactly the way you would any floor: Top it with a rug. Layering a rug on carpet introduces layers of welcome color and pattern—and the benefits keep on coming. Read on for seven examples we’ll be pulling from during our next moves.
INTERIOR DESIGN
domino

How to Solve a Decor Debacle With Your S.O., According to Night Palm’s Tiffany Howell

For Tiffany Howell, design is all about the feels. Knowing how a client wants to feel in a space is foundational to her one-of-a-kind process. From there, the designer will create a soundtrack for the project and conduct a sensory study, digging deep into her client’s favorite foods, smells, or destinations—because she’s not just giving a room a new look, she’s bringing it to life.
INTERIOR DESIGN
domino

You Can Now Stay in a Room Designed by Christian Siriano (Custom Bedding and All)

Starting this week, you can now say you’ve slept in Christian Siriano’s bed. Well, kind of. The Domino cover star recently finished his first hotel project, the historic Inn of Chagrin in Ohio. “I started with the goal of making it somewhere people would visit and stay for years to come,” says Siriano. While this may be the designer’s first commercial interiors project, he’s no stranger to the decor world—after all, his eponymous furniture collection launched in 2019. In just 15 months, Siriano transformed the 15 rooms by treating them like a runway show, starting with a theme (inviting was the word he kept coming back to) and design scheme (your chic grandmother’s house), then letting his creative brain run wild. Here are three ideas from Siriano’s design that we’re taking home, starting with this small-space–friendly workspace hack.
INTERIOR DESIGN
domino

We Can’t Stop Talking About Buzzy Paint Brand Backdrop’s…Wallpaper?

Our days are punctuated by scouting new talent, attending market appointments, and scrolling Instagram in an effort to unearth the products, people, and news you actually need to know. Here’s what we Slacked one another about this week. Robe Report: Block Shop’s New Designs. There are astrology readings...
SHOPPING
domino

Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Has Fancy Linen Bedding for $150

If you’re still nursing a shopping hangover from Prime Day, might we suggest a little hair-of-the-dog antidote? Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale starts today, and through July 31 the much-anticipated event welcomes over 100 new brands to the lineup across all categories. So, if you’re still shopping for, well, pretty much anything, this is the chance to finish strong. From Dusen Dusen towels to Maison Margiela home fragrances, add these Domino-approved picks to your shopping cart before they’re gone.
SHOPPING

