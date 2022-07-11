Grass Stripes, Wavy Brick, and More Patio Floor Ideas to Define Your Summer Hangout

Starting this week, you can now say you’ve slept in Christian Siriano’s bed. Well, kind of. The Domino cover star recently finished his first hotel project, the historic Inn of Chagrin in Ohio. “I started with the goal of making it somewhere people would visit and stay for years to come,” says Siriano. While this may be the designer’s first commercial interiors project, he’s no stranger to the decor world—after all, his eponymous furniture collection launched in 2019. In just 15 months, Siriano transformed the 15 rooms by treating them like a runway show, starting with a theme (inviting was the word he kept coming back to) and design scheme (your chic grandmother’s house), then letting his creative brain run wild. Here are three ideas from Siriano’s design that we’re taking home, starting with this small-space–friendly workspace hack.

