Austin police arrest Texas state hospital escapee

By Ricky Garcia
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who escaped from the North Texas State Hospital is in custody after a two-week manhunt.

The Vernon Police Department said the Austin Police Department made the arrest around 6:30 p.m. Sunday for 29-year-old Alexander Scott Ervin, according to a social media post .

Ervin escaped the North Texas State Hospital in Vernon, near the Oklahoma border, on June 26. Staff said hospital security video showed Ervin leaving his room and scaling an eight-foot security fence before running off.

‘Terrified’: Mother of escapee is worried he might hurt someone

Ervin was acquitted by reason of insanity for the 2013 stabbing his father inside his west Austin home. In 2014, a Travis County jury found Ervin, who is autistic, not guilty of murder by reason of insanity in Ray Scott Ervin’s death. When Austin police arrived to the home near Camp Mabry, officers found Ray covered in blood. Ervin’s younger brother, Max, told the court his brother believed their father was an “imposter, and he’s a trained assassin.”

Max said his brother attacked their dad with a pipe wrench in one hand and knife in the other.

KXAN reached out to the Austin Police Department for more information on the arrest.

