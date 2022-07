The Toronto Maple Leafs have lost yet another starting goaltender to free agency as Jack Campbell has signed with the Edmonton Oilers for five years at $5 million in average annual value (AAV). Last offseason, it was Frederik Andersen, who left to join the Carolina Hurricanes on a two-year deal. This time it’s the 30-year-old Campbell donning Oilers colors, as the writing was clearly on the wall when Matt Murray was acquired from the Ottawa Senators on July 11 that his time in the blue and white had come to an end.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO