As free agency in the NHL is here, there is bound to be a willingness for teams to overpay in order to bring in the player they want. It happens every year, and sometimes really comes back to hurt general managers that go all-in on the market. As is with every year prior, there are some top free agents that will have many interested teams and will be getting paid. The contracts may look alright at the start, but by the end with age and a slow decline, they will hurt them, likely resulting in a cap dump or buyout. Let’s take a look at the top three players who will be overpaid in free agency in 2022, which just happens to cover all three positions on the ice.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO