Election 2022: Maryland Gubernatorial Debate Scheduled For Tonight

By Airiel Sharice
 4 days ago
Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

With the primary election scheduled for July 19 and early voting already underway, we want you to be informed as possible before casting your vote for our state’s next governor.

Tonight, July 11, Baltimore City Community College will host a gubernatorial debate. The event will focus on the state’s education system as it is sponsored by the Baltimore Teacher Network and the Maryland Alliance of Public Charter Schools.

The event will be held in the Fine Arts Building Auditorium at the BCCC Campus on Liberty Heights Ave. Doors are scheduled to open at 5:30 p.m. Those interested in attending can register here. Those who cannot attend but wish to watch can stream the debate on CBS News Baltimore.

The debate will be moderated by Denise Koch, Rev. Antoine Burton and Berol Dewdney.

Election 2022: Maryland Gubernatorial Debate Scheduled For Tonight was originally published on 92q.com

