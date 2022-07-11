ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Snail Lovers, Rejoice: A Look Into A French Escargot Festival

By Kenneth Bachor, Skyler Dahan
On a blazing hot weekend in early July, residents of the small town of Toulouges in the south of France gathered for the Festival de l’Escargot . France is known for its love of snails, and in recent decades, more festivals have been popping up for people to gather and enjoy the delicacy. While the Festival de l’Escargot began only three years ago, another escargot celebration, Fête de l’Escargot , is hosting its 31st annual event this August in Digoin, France.

“[Toulouges is] very small and has a tight community,” said photographer Skyler Dahan , who attended this year’s festival for BuzzFeed News. “The closest city is Perpignan, which shares its love for Catalonian culture and history.” This Catalan crossover is highlighted at Festival de l’Escargot through replicas of traditional 19th-century garments that some festivalgoers wear and gigantic historical puppets that revelers parade around the event.

According to Dahan, the escargot served at this particular festival are farm-raised for safety reasons, but it’s important to note that not all escargot consumed by humans are farmed. “If they are found in the wild, they are [sometimes] poisonous due to the toxins they ingest from the plants they eat,” Dahan said.

The escargot served at Festival de l’Escargot are called “cargols a la llauna” and originate from the ancient Catalan city of Lleida; they are found all over Catalonia and the French region around Toulouges. Before they are cooked, the escargots are starved for four to six days in order to dry them out. The snails are then covered in salt to make the escargots emit a drool-type substance and release a liquid. The snails are then filleted with a small knife to release them from their shells. Finally, they are dipped in a salt-and-pepper mixture and left to settle for a couple of hours, laid out over charcoal in the sun, and then grilled and served — in this case, with Catalan wine, paella, bread, and a salad. Bon appétit!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GDqyX_0gbjpvbl00

Locals dressed up in replica 19th-century Catalan garb in front of large puppets, at Festival de l’Escargot in Toulouges, France, on July 2, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mnyJp_0gbjpvbl00

Left: A local woman dressed in replica 19th-century traditional clothing of the region; Right: a person looks through a window of a traditional costume

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X50vw_0gbjpvbl00

A local fillets a snail with a paring knife to prepare the escargot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vjVOa_0gbjpvbl00

Left: A child wears a costume during the celebration. Right: Stuffed animals for sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CN7Z8_0gbjpvbl00

Left: A festivalgoer takes a break from the performance. Right: A local woman dressed in replicas of traditional Catalan clothes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G8YAz_0gbjpvbl00

Escargots are prepared by first drying out the snails, then dipped in a salt-and-pepper mixture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OTMoT_0gbjpvbl00
Skyler Dahan for BuzzFeed News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a5NTX_0gbjpvbl00

Left: A chef holds a snail after dipping it in the salt and pepper mixture used to prepare the escargot; right: the escargots are readied in large batches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09S50e_0gbjpvbl00

Festival attendees load their plates with salad, peaches, and baguettes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ugPKK_0gbjpvbl00

A plate of escargot with Catalan-style paella, the local food of Toulouges and the surrounding area, at Festival de l’Escargot in Toulouges, France, on July 2, 2022.

