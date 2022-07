These cases move to Circuit Court where trials will be scheduled. Frederick, Md (KM) Nine indictments were returned on Friday by the Frederick County Grand Jury. Anthony Ajene Byrd , 21, and Markus Asa Thomas Marvine, 23, both of Frederick, were charged as co-defendants by the panel with numerous drug and weapons offenses. Frederick Police arrested the two men last month following a search at an apartment on Waverly Drive where five firearms were found along with large quantities of drugs.

FREDERICK COUNTY, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO