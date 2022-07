Having your browser in dark mode definitely has its advantages. For a start, it’s easier on your eyes if you’re browsing at night, and if someone next to you in bed is trying to sleep, dark mode stops the white glare of the screen from waking them up. Some people also just like the aesthetics of dark mode, preferring it to a white background. If you are a Safari user, you may be wondering if there is a Safari dark mode, and if so, how to turn it on and off.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 25 DAYS AGO