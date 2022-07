Hip hop legend Bun B's love for both food and rap is colliding headfirst come August 6 when he spearheads the first hip-hop-themed food court at Rock The Bells 2022. Bun, who owns his Trill Burgers franchise, shared his excitement with TMZ Hip Hop on how he got cool with the one and only LL Cool J during their Sirius radio shows and pitched the idea of having a "Trill Mealz Food Court" at the upcoming Rock The Bells Festival … which is now run by the "Mama Said Knock You Out" creator.

NBA ・ 19 HOURS AGO