BEND, OR -- Finally, some good news at the pump: AAA's Marie Dodds says the price of crude oil has fallen about 20% over the past month. "This is the fourth week in a row that we are seeing gas prices fall. The national average for regular drops 14 cents to $4.66 a gallon. The Oregon average loses 9 cents to $5.38." Bend’s local average lost a dime, landing at $5.42.

BEND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO