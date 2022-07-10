ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Jaylin Williams officially signs rookie contract with Oklahoma City

By Taylor Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ANNVo_0gbjfpWn00

Former Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams has officially signed his rookie contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Saturday that Williams, the 34th pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, has signed a four-year deal worth $8.2 million total.

Williams entered the NBA Draft after two successful seasons at Arkansas, where he appeared in 63 games with 40 starts. During his time in Fayetteville, Williams averaged 7.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

Williams saw most of his playing time during his sophomore campaign. He started in 35 of the 37 games that he appeared in, averaging 10.9 points per contest. His most impressive stat, was his NCAA-leading 54 drawn charges.

So far in NBA Summer League action, Williams has appeared in two game with the Thunder. In his debut on July 5 against the Utah Jazz, Williams scored two points and secured six rebounds in Oklahoma City’s 98-77 win.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Would Danny Ainge have made the moves for the Boston Celtics that Brad Stevens has?

Would Danny Ainge have made the moves for the Boston Celtics that Brad Stevens has? While both have undoubtedly been successful in their own way building championship contenders in the past, what Stevens has done in such a short time has been nothing short of impressive given the seemingly mired state of the franchise at the time of Ainge’s departure.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Basketball
State
Arkansas State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bettors rush to fade the Royals in Toronto after Kansas City puts 10 players on the restricted list

The Kansas City Royals are not what you’d call a good baseball team. This was mostly by design. The rebuilding club is just starting to tap into its farm system with prospects like Bobby Witt Jr. and MJ Melendez fully transitioning to everyday starters. So it makes sense the Royals (35-53) rank 26th in runs, 25th in homers, 23rd in OPS and dead last in WHIP with a 4.84 ERA.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aggies make top 3 for 2023 linebacker Derion Gullette

Texas A&M has made yet another final list for one of the most athletic and versatile defensive prospects in the 2023 recruiting class, Linebacker Derion Gullette. according to 247Sports, he is positioned as the 24th-ranked player in Texas, and the 16th-ranked EDGE prospect in the country. Gullette’s top three teams that he will focus on at the final stages of his recruitment are Ohio State, Texas, and Texas A&M. Going into his senior season at Marlin High School in Marlin, Texas, Gullette played wide receiver on offense, tallying 64 receptions for 1,458 yards and 14 touchdowns, while rushing for 13 carries...
MARLIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Nba Summer League#The Oklahoma City Thunder
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cardinals' pre-training camp 90-man roster by position

The Arizona Cardinals will open training camp on July 26. The roster is basically set. Teams have a 90-man offseason roster. The Cardinals have 91, either because center Rodney Hudson never reported for offseason activities or because of the signing of offensive lineman Haggai Ndubuisi. The Cardinals might still make...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn listed as favorite to land 2024 four-star QB

A successful 2024 recruiting cycle seems to be playing into the hands of the Auburn Tigers. Auburn has recently received two Crystal Ball predictions from 247sports to land talented athletes on both sides of the ball, a four-star EDGE from Mobile, Sterling Dixon, and most recently a four-star quarterback from metro Atlanta, Prentiss Noland.
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pittman named to preseason Watch List

Arkansas Football has become a program on the rise thanks to the efforts put in by head coach sam pittman. The Razorbacks program is now on a solid foundation after a nine-win season in 2021. The recent success on the field has translated to the recruiting aspect of the game, as Arkansas is currently ranked No. 10 in the nation for the 2023 cycle.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Malcolm Brogdon trade shows that the Boston Celtics are ready to spend in pursuit of Banner 18

The Boston Celtics’ biggest offseason move this season was a heist, as team president Brad Stevens and the Celtics organization pulled off trading five bench players and a protected 2023 first-round draft pick for veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon. The move is going to cost the Celtics owners quite a bit as the team was over the luxury tax when picking up Brogdon’s $22.6 million cap hit, resulting in one of the NBA’s largest payrolls at more than $170 million for 2022-23.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

128K+
Followers
173K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy