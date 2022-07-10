Jaylin Williams officially signs rookie contract with Oklahoma City

Former Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams has officially signed his rookie contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Saturday that Williams, the 34th pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, has signed a four-year deal worth $8.2 million total.

Williams entered the NBA Draft after two successful seasons at Arkansas, where he appeared in 63 games with 40 starts. During his time in Fayetteville, Williams averaged 7.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

Williams saw most of his playing time during his sophomore campaign. He started in 35 of the 37 games that he appeared in, averaging 10.9 points per contest. His most impressive stat, was his NCAA-leading 54 drawn charges.

So far in NBA Summer League action, Williams has appeared in two game with the Thunder. In his debut on July 5 against the Utah Jazz, Williams scored two points and secured six rebounds in Oklahoma City’s 98-77 win.