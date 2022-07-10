ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Gibson, Gammill throw first pitch at Naturals game

By Taylor Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OXdba_0gbjfn0Z00

The best 1B/3B combination in College Softball last season worked together one last time on Saturday night.

Prior to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals’ 6-3 win over the Tulsa Drillers on Saturday, current Arkansas Softball third baseman Hannah Gammill and former Razorback first baseman Danielle Gibson teamed up to throw out the first pitch.

Gibson had one of the most illustrious careers in Arkansas history. In 2022, Gibson broke the program record for home runs (48) and RBI (180). In five total years as a collegiate athlete, Gibson hit .366 with 60 career home runs and 220 RBI. This summer, she is competing with Athletes Unlimited softball. In eight games, Gibson is batting .259 with two home runs.

In her second season at Arkansas, Gammill nearly doubled all of her stats. The sophomore totaled 58 hits with 18 home runs and 51 RBI.

Together, Gibson and Gamill formed one of the best fielding combinations in the game according to D1Softball.com, as they were constantly among the top of the best 1B/3B power rankings. At season’s end, Gammill was at the top of D1Softball’s third base power rankings.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Reggie Crawford transfers to Tennessee

Sophomore pitcher and first baseman Reggie Crawford has transferred to Tennessee. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Crawford played at Connecticut from 2020-22. He did not play in 2022 due to Tommy John surgery. “Let’s do it Vol baseball,” Crawford announced. “Thank you to everyone at UConn for an unbelievable past couple of...
TENNESSEE STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tar Heels five-star target hoping to visit Duke, Kentucky

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program only have a handful of offers out to prospects in the 2024 recruiting class as they continue to set their board here this Summer. One player that landed an offer from UNC is five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson. The Dallas, Texas native is ranked No. 3 overall in the 2024 class per the 247Sports recruiting rankings and is starting to see his recruitment pick up here in July. Johnson has a total of 16 offers and has Blue Blood programs like UNC, Duke, Kansas and Kentucky after him.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New list says Scott Frost on one of the hottest seats in football

Another day, another list putting Scott Frost on the hot seat, but just how hot is that seat compared to the other hot seat coaches in college football. CBS Sports has released its annual Hot Seat Rankings, and the numbers don’t lie. Released every year since 2016, the list has placed 35 different coaches on the hottest of seats, and of those 35 coaches, 23 have been fired. Coaching changes happen every year. In just the last three years, 67 schools have hired a new head football coach. That’s 51% of Football Bowl Subdivision (formerly knowns as Division I) teams that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

College Football News predicts which games Texas will lose this season

Just like every offseason, there is a substantial amount of hype and expectations surrounding the Texas football program ahead of the 2022 season. Many are anxious to see the talented new offseason additions via the transfer portal finally take the field for the Longhorns. Quinn Ewers, Isaiah Neyor, and Jahleel Billingsley among others have provided Texas fans with hope that this season will be much better than the 5-7 campaign a year ago.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Arkansas State
Tulsa, OK
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida football jumps up in ESPN's latest recruiting rankings

Following the commitment of four-star quarterback Markus Stokes and four-star running back Treyaun Webb, Florida jumped five spots in ESPN’s 2023 recruiting rankings. Coming in at No. 17, the Gators are quietly building a solid recruiting class in Billy Napier’s first full cycle as Florida coach. The new head coach’s strategy of keeping talent inside the state seems to be working, with 10 of the Gators’ 12 commitments hailing from the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 five-star prospect wants to visit UNC

The UNC basketball program has been tied to 2024 five-star prospect Jason Asemota for a few months but have yet to officially offer the 6-foot-9 wing. Despite the lack of an offer from the Tar Heels, Asemota has been open about the consistent communication between he and the UNC staff, and in turn the interest he has in the program. Asemota had a previous visit scheduled for UNC but it had to get rescheduled due to a conflict. The Tar Heels are still one of three programs he’s hearing from most including Oregon and Baylor. According to a report from On3.com, Asemota is...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Softball#Arkansas Softball#Rbi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jae’Sean Tate ready to take on leadership role for younger Rockets

With only two NBA seasons under his belt, Jae’Sean Tate is still viewed as a relative newcomer by many around the league. Yet, on the young and rebuilding Houston Rockets, the 26-year-old has become something of a veteran influence — particularly when you combine his two years of NBA experience with two international seasons as a pro in Belgium and Australia, along with four college seasons at Ohio State.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Which teams will step forward with Nebraska in 2022?

After a 3-9 record in 2021, it feels as if Nebraska has nowhere to go but up in 2022. Optimism is running high in Lincoln after a series of coaching changes and a roster overhaul via the transfer portal this offseason. Cornhusker fans have felt this optimism before, though, in fact, Nebraska has had a similar confident feeling heading into the last several seasons. So far though, the team has been unable to produce the desired results on the field and fans are becoming impatient. It’s make or break time for Scott Frost. A 15-29 record over the last four years is flat-out unacceptable and the head coach is well aware that winning the offseason doesn’t matter without wins on the field.
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kings' Keegan Murray puts up fifth 20-point game of summer league

Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray continued a stellar run in summer league with another 20-point performance on Wednesday versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Murray dropped a summer league-high 29 points, seven rebounds, four steals and two assists in 34 minutes of action in the 86-80 loss. He went 9-of-17 from the field, including 2-of-7 from 3-point range, and got to the free-throw line 11 times.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Another hot seat list puts Harsin at forefront

Death, taxes, and head coach Bryan Harsin on the hot seat. It should come as no surprise to Auburn fans at this point, but CBSSports’ annual hot seat rankings have Bryan Harsin’s seat pinned down as one of the three hottest in college football behind Arizona’s Herm Edwards and Nebraska’s Scott Frost.
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas football updates roster and reveals new jersey numbers

The 2022 college football season is just around the corner. Texas enters the new year with sights set on bounce-back season after a 5-7 campaign a year ago. Major reason for optimism around the Longhorns program stems from the exciting group of newcomers joining the Texas team. The entire list of fresh faces from the high school class of 2022 and some established transfers have made it to campus ready for the start of fall camp.
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma sends an offer to the Empire State for four-star athlete Josiah Brown

Oklahoma’s commitment to recruiting the east coast is living up to its billing. While most assumed they’d recruit the American southeast harder than they had before, Brent Venables and the former Clemson coaches he brought with him also recruited the entire eastern seaboard. It’s why the Sooners reached out to 2023 commit Phil Picciotti from Pennsylvania in the first place.
OKLAHOMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

128K+
Followers
173K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy