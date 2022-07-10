Gibson, Gammill throw first pitch at Naturals game

The best 1B/3B combination in College Softball last season worked together one last time on Saturday night.

Prior to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals’ 6-3 win over the Tulsa Drillers on Saturday, current Arkansas Softball third baseman Hannah Gammill and former Razorback first baseman Danielle Gibson teamed up to throw out the first pitch.

Gibson had one of the most illustrious careers in Arkansas history. In 2022, Gibson broke the program record for home runs (48) and RBI (180). In five total years as a collegiate athlete, Gibson hit .366 with 60 career home runs and 220 RBI. This summer, she is competing with Athletes Unlimited softball. In eight games, Gibson is batting .259 with two home runs.

In her second season at Arkansas, Gammill nearly doubled all of her stats. The sophomore totaled 58 hits with 18 home runs and 51 RBI.

Together, Gibson and Gamill formed one of the best fielding combinations in the game according to D1Softball.com, as they were constantly among the top of the best 1B/3B power rankings. At season’s end, Gammill was at the top of D1Softball’s third base power rankings.