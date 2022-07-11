Drive-thru permit focus of neighborhood development meeting

A development project neighborhood meeting has been set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 12 to discuss a conditional use permit at Bell and Dysart roads.

The request is for a conditional use permit on approximately 10 acres located at the northwest corner of Bell and Dysart for drive-thru facilities.

Benjamin Tate on behalf of Withey Morris PLC, will host the meeting at Holiday Inn Express, 16540 N. Bullard Ave.

The meeting will be conducted virtually and in-person.

Call 623-222-3011, or email planning@surpriseaz.gov.