OCGOP Plundered, Bank Account Depleted, Emails Deleted, Website Shut Down by Holman, Haines, Mastronardy Faction

MANCHESTER – Manchester Day triumphantly returned to Harry Wright Lake recently with picture perfect weather. The event was well attended and the occasion also rekindled a little bit of history and nostalgia for Councilman Sam Fusaro, the senior member of the council who recalled the very first Manchester Day. “It was first held in 1993 and back then the Mayor and Council wanted to bring the whole town together at one place at one time at a wonderful venue.”

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO