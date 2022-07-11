D.C. Burglary Suspects Caught On Camera

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - A teenager has been killed in an overnight shooting in the City of Washington. In the early morning hours on Friday, City of Washington Police were called to the Jollick Manor Apartments for reports of a shooting. Once they arrived, they found 19-year-old Antonio Martinez from Clarksville, Tennessee He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. Police said they have identified a possible suspect but no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed at this time. The coroner said the manner and cause of death are pending autopsy. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

WASHINGTON, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO