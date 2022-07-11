ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

D.C. Burglary Suspects Caught On Camera

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police detectives are investigating two burglaries that took place on July 5th in Northwest, D.C.. Detectives are asking for help to...

Ann Best
4d ago

THESE KINDA SO CALLED PEOPLES INFURIATES MY SOUL.. THEY'RE Just WALKING THRU LIFE TAKING FROM OTHERS!! NEVER BEING INDEPENDENT. NEVER DOING ANYTHING POSITIVE N THEIR OWN LIVES!! THEN THEY WILL GET CAUGHT N CRY!! FEAR BEING N JAIL BEHIND BARS, WHERE THEY BELONG!! U DON'T KNOW HOW TO LIVE N SOCIETY.. GO TO PRISON..🤨SMH

