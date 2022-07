The Bend Elks were stuffed by Walla Walla last night to the tune of a 9-2 loss. Walla Walla scored in each of the first 5 innings including plating four runs in the 5th frame. Bend is 22-13 and one game back of the South Division leading Portland Pickles, and tied with Corvallis for that second spot. Tonight the Knights are in Edmonton for the rubber match of a three-game set after losing 3-1 last night. Meantime the Pickles are on a five-game winning streak and play the Springfield Drifters tonight. You can grab live box scores at https://westcoastleague.com/

BEND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO