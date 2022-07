July 13, 2022–7:01 p.m. The Rome City Commission will conduct the second of three public hearings regarding the millage rates this morning. The proposed combined rates for the City government and City Schools of 27.276 will result in no increase in the millage rate from the prior year but will be an increase of 4.7% over the calculated rollback rate for City Maintenance and Operations and School tax.

ROME, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO