ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Stranger Things’ Should Have Let Hopper Stay Dead, Never Gone to Russia

By Meghan O'Keefe
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QU9d6_0gbjbGDY00

The very first teaser trailer for Stranger Things Season 4 — released all the way back in February 2020 — revealed that the show’s beloved father figure Hopper (David Harbour) was not only alive, but stuck in Soviet Russia. The implication was that the USSR, its experiments with the Upside Down, and Hopper’s miraculous return from the dead would be vitally important to the plot of the new season.

Now that the dust has settled on Stranger Things 4, however, it’s clear that the Netflix show never even needed to go to Russia in the first place. Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Murray’s (Brett Gelman) madcap mission to infiltrate an enemy state and break Hop out of jail was full of bizarre moments, boring monologues, and repetitive story beats that ultimately added next to nothing to the season’s denouement. Sure, I loved the, spoiler, big Hopper/Joyce kiss, but the season would have zipped along at a much quicker pace had the Duffer brothers skipped the trip abroad. And dare I say it? It might have even been better if they left Hopper in the grave to begin with…

Stranger Things Season 3 was an ode to the big, splashy blockbusters that defined summer movie-going in the ’80s and ’90s. Naturally, the Russians emerged out of seemingly nowhere as new bad guys for the Hawkins gang to fight. As it happened, the USSR has somehow built a secret base under the local mall where they had opened a portal to the Upside Side. (You know, like Russians in the ’80s would do.) Eventually Joyce destroys the gate, with the ensuing explosion killing Hopper in the process.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vdu8v_0gbjbGDY00
Photo: Netflix

Except Hopper didn’t die! He was sucked into Russia and promptly placed in a gulag. He made friends with a shady guard played by Tom Wlaschiha, aka Jaqen H’ghar in Game of Thrones. This guy sends Joyce a creepy doll in the mail. He wants money for Hopper. Joyce is able to get the money (which is weird because she’s supposed to be poor). Joyce and her Russian translator Murray travel to Alaska to make the drop only to discover it’s a trap. Hopper tries to escape prison. There’s a snowmobile chase. Hopper eats peanut butter and goes back to jail. There’s a demogorgon who eats prisoners. Joyce and Murray launch a plan to sneak into the prison to save Hopper. They eventually save Hopper and escape, but then because they don’t have a plane home, they…go back to the prison full of monsters? They fight demo dogs in the hopes that…it will help weaken Vecna in the Upside Down? It sort of does? Then they make a phone call to Paul Reiser’s office and they get spy lifted out. The end.

Okay, so I missed some parts. Joyce and Hopper eventually get to smooch and, folks, it’s hot. Oh, and Hopper gets all emotional in Episode 7, monologuing about his life and mistakes in a way that reminded me of his hilariously over-the-top “David Harbour, Jr.” character in Netflix’s most underrated masterpiece, Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster Frankenstein. Brett Gelman gets to do martial arts. It’s all fine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HdonV_0gbjbGDY00
Courtesy of Netflix

The problem is all this circuitous storytelling, going back and forth to the jail, moves the overall story of Stranger Things forward as much as a hamster wheel would. The whole Russian storyline was pointless. The idea that fighting demo dogs would help Eleven is a stretch. The resurrection of Hopper maybe shouldn’t have even happened.

Hopper’s death was awful, but it fit with the narrative patterns of sci-fi and fantasy storytelling. As our young heroes come of age, it makes sense they would lose their most trusted mentor figure. That would be Hopper. With Hopper gone, not only would the gang be forced to fend for themselves, but the stakes of their fight with Vecna, the Mind Flayer, and the rest of the Upside Down’s horrors would be higher. Winning is not inevitable. Our favorites could fall.

If Stranger Things had brought Hopper back from the brink to play some pivotal role in Eleven’s battle with Vecna, I could understand it. If the Russians truly had some meaningful contribution to make to the Upside Down’s mythology, that, too, would justify this wildly unwieldy storyline. As it is, Stranger Things Season 4 wasted hours of valuable time in a pointless, bleak, incomprehensible Russian subplot. And I wish the Duffers had just cut it out when they had the chance.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

The big problem with Netflix’s horrific, compulsive new show Girl in the Picture

Ask your friends if they’ve seen Netflix’s Girl in the Picture. If they have, you’ll know immediately. This is because their faces will crinkle up and they will appear troubled. “One of the most horrific, sickening, frightening things I’ve ever watched,” wrote one person on Twitter. “I literally feel sick,” wrote another. Strangely, I think these were intended as compliments. In telly land, after all, dead women = great content. But let me be clear: this is another abject project from Netflix that parades another grotesque story in the name of winning some bored eyeballs.Directed by Skye Borgman, who...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
BGR.com

These 5 new Netflix releases will have everyone glued to their screens next week

Since the debut a little over a month ago now of Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 4, Part 1, viewers around the world have spent just shy of 1 billion hours bingeing this penultimate season of the fan-favorite drama. And given that the second half of Stranger Things’ fourth season has just hit the streamer, there’s no reason to think it won’t achieve a similar viewership result — in addition to easily overshadowing all of the other new Netflix releases debuting on the streamer in the coming days.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Reiser
Person
David Harbour
Person
Tom Wlaschiha
Person
Winona Ryder
Person
Brett Gelman
Refinery29

Netflix’s Disturbing Girl In The Picture Perpetuates The Idea Of The Perfect Victim

Spoilers ahead. It all starts with a photograph. A seemingly normal family photograph of a little blonde girl sat on her father’s knee, his arms draped around his daughter. Both stare off to the side, but the expression of the girl is particularly haunting: vacant and filled with sadness. It is this photograph, and the elusive identity of both people in it that is the basis for Netflix’s latest true crime documentary Girl In The Picture, directed by Skye Borgman, the filmmaker behind Abducted In Plain Sight. What ensues is a truly disturbing and tragic decades-spanning story of kidnapping, murder and sexual abuse – all orchestrated by one man. But arguably, the saddest part of it all is the woman – in the photograph – who suffered unspeakable horrors throughout the entirety of her life, and the many others that will never be brought to justice.
TULSA, OK
disneydining.com

BOLD MOVE: Effective today, Disney has a new way to profit from Johnny Depp’s talents. And they still haven’t apologized.

Beginning today, Disney has a new means of profiting off of Johnny Depp’s immense talent that has nothing to do with his persona as Captain Jack Sparrow. (Oh, and Disney still hasn’t apologized to Depp for cutting ties with him solely based on the heinous accusations of his ex-wife Amber Heard, which have since been found to be complete fabrications).
MOVIES
Glamour

Dakota Johnson Is Finally Able to Be Honest About Fifty Shades: ‘It Was Always a Battle’

Dakota Johnson has revealed some behind-the-scenes turmoil from Fifty Shades of Grey—and no, she wasn't talking about Jamie Dornan. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson described the filming process for the franchise as “mayhem,” in part because of the creative control held by the book's author E.L. James, who Johnson refers to as Erika. “I signed up to do a very different version of the film we ended up making,” Johnson said. Specifically, Johnson revealed that James wanted to keep protagonist Anastasia Steele's “incredibly cheesy” inner monologues in the movie, even though they “wouldn’t work to say out loud.”
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#Never Gone#Soviet Russia#Hopper Joyce#Russians
RadarOnline

'He's Back!' Johnny Depp Fresh-Faced & Smiling After Costume Fitting For His First Movie In 2 Years Following Amber Heard Defamation Win

Johnny Depp won't be reprising his role as Captain Jack Sparrow, but his movie career is back on track following his defamation win against his ex-wife and assault accuser Amber Heard. Radar has learned that Depp recently completed his costume fitting for his first film role in more than two years. The 59-year-old actor was spotted heading to the Paris airport following his days-long stay and looked noticeably different. Instead of sporting his signature goatee, Depp flaunted his baby smooth skin after a fresh shave.Appearing completely barefaced, the former Pirates of the Caribbean star couldn't wipe the smile away after...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

What Is Vabbing? Women on TikTok Swear This Absurd Technique Will Instantly Make You More Attractive

Back in my day, I’d spritz some of Bath & Body Works' signature Warm Vanilla Sugar scent on me before homeroom in hopes that all the teenage boys would gravitate toward me like magnets. Did it work? Not really, but I still enjoyed smelling like a candle as I awkwardly trudged through the halls and tried to let all my potential suitors get a whiff of me.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
shefinds

Netflix Announced It's Removing All These Movies And TV Shows In July--Subscribers Won't Be Happy!

It’s officially summertime — what could be more relaxing than returning from a day at the beach or pool to unwind on the couch with a lemonade and your favorite Netflix show? This is the season that traditionally welcomes plenty of box office hits at the movie theater, but if you prefer to cuddle up on the couch in the comfort of your own home, the popular streaming service always has your back and is ready to deliver great entertainment. The only catch? Nothing lasts forever. Even Netflix’s most popular shows and movies are bound to be removed at some point in order to make room for other (hopefully great) picks. Whether you’ve been meaning to catch “Django Unchained” or re-watch (for the hundredth time) “Forrest Gump,” consider this your impetus to waste not another day. Netflix announced it’s removing all these movies and TV shows in July — subscribers won’t be happy, but if you act fast, you can still enjoy some of these gems.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

A New Marvel Hero Steps Up to Replace Black Panther as Wakanda's Protector (Exclusive)

There are tough times ahead for Black Panther, but luckily a new hero is stepping up to defend Wakanda. The African nation is in a transition state, moving to a parliamentary democracy during T'Challa's Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda adventures. One of Black Panther's darkest secrets has also come to light, with his sleeper agents being assassinated by unknown attackers. T'Challa's investigation into the assassins has led to him becoming the Number One suspect, now on the run from Wakanda's secret police force, the Hatut Zeraze. Luckily for Wakanda, a young man named Tosin Oduye is looking to make a difference during the political upheaval.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

27K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy