Highland Park, IL

Fall Out Boy Donate $100K to Gun Safety in Wake of Highland Park Mass Shooting

By Philip Trapp
Loudwire
 3 days ago
Fall Out Boy are giving back to the community they came from after a violent mass shooting in the area left seven people dead and dozens more injured in the chaos. There have already been more than 300 mass shootings in the U.S. in 2022 so far, according to the Gun...

Block Club Chicago

South Side Mother, Housing Activist With Disability Wants To Be A Maxim Magazine Cover Girl: ‘We Are Capable’

KENWOOD — Ashley Salibellas has long felt disrespected by potential employers and others because of her physical disability, which stems from a childhood brain tumor. Now, the Kenwood resident, mother and housing activist plans to prove people with disabilities can do anything — not least of all, model for an international magazine’s centerfold — as she campaigns to be Maxim’s 2022 cover girl.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

How Effective Is a Municipal Assault Weapons Ban Like the One in Highland Park?

How effective is a municipal ban on assault weapons, like the one in place in north suburban Highland Park for nearly a decade before the deadly parade shooting on July 4?. Highland Park passed an assault weapons ban in June 2013, after Illinois lawmakers passed the Firearm Concealed Carry Act. Attorney Steve Elrod wrote Highland Park's ordinance at the time and said it came about because the legislature, after much discussion, decided against including a statewide assault weapons ban within the concealed carry law.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Chicago Parents

An Unimaginable Tragedy in Highland Park

I’m sitting with my laptop in the waiting room of a local North Shore therapy office. My daughter is in a session for the second time this week (her choice). I have no idea how she’s processing all of this. But I know she feels safe here and she wants to be here. As I write I’m feeling monumental sadness and anger because a piece of innocence has been broken in my children, and our sense of safety, shattered.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Pritzker says Highland Park parade shooting has not received more attention than ongoing Chicago violence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is addressing concerns that more attention was paid to the Highland Park parade shooting than the ongoing violence in Chicago's neighborhoods. Sunday morning on CNN's "State of the Union," Pritzker said he is not giving more attention to one than the other. "In fact, much of what we've done in our budget over the last six months for this current fiscal year is to put money into programs that serve Black and Brown communities throughout Chicago and the rest of the state, particularly communities where there has been a high degree of violence. And I have been to and spent time with the communities and fmailies that have been affected by gun violence on the South Side of Chicago, West Side of Chicago," Pritzker said. Pritzker also called for more stringent red flag laws and a national ban on assault weapons. 
CHICAGO, IL
Loudwire

