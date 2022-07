JEFFERSON CITY - A teacher in the Jefferson City School District was chosen as a regional teacher of the year for Mid-Missouri, a release from the district said Friday. Todd Beaulieu, an English teacher at Capital City High School, was one of three regional winners from Mid-Missouri and 34 regional winners across the state. He was chosen as a recipient for the award by the Heart of Missouri Regional Professional Development Center in Columbia.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 16 HOURS AGO