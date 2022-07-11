ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BravoCon 2022 reveals stars attending, ticket info

By Caroline Blair
 4 days ago
BravoCon 2022 tickets go on sale Friday, July 15. NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Get out your credit cards.

Bravo announced Monday that tickets for BravoCon 2022 go on sale Friday, July 15, at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT at BravoCon2022.com.

Tickets for the highly anticipated festival, which will take place Oct. 14 to Oct. 16 at the Javits Center in New York City, range from general admission to VIP and SVIP.

A three-day general admissions ticket goes for $430, the VIP Bravoholic package for $825, and the SVIP Future Bravoleb deal for $1,950.

In addition to several VIP perks, attendees who purchase VIP or SVIP tickets get access to Peacock Premium for six months or 12 months, respectively.

Fans may want to set their alarms, as Page Six previously reported that the inaugural event in 2019 sold out in less than one minute.

Fans can choose from three options of tickets.

Bravo also announced Monday that this year’s BravoCon will feature five “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” tapings — including the first-of-its-kind Andy’s Legends Ball, a show that will “honor the most iconic, jaw-dropping moments and talent throughout Bravo history,” according to a press release.

The network confirmed that more than 100 Bravolebrities are set to attend, with over 60 live events occurring throughout the three-day weekend.

Andy Cohen will host five “Watch What Happens Live” shows during the three-day event.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars on the list include Crystal Kung Minkoff, Dorit Kelsey, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle Richards and Sutton Stracke. (Lisa Rinna was notably left out.)

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” has confirmed Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks and her son Brooks Marks.

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider, Jennifer Aydin, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice will return to BravoCon along with their significant others — minus Giudice’s fiancé, Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

Many of the stars from the “Real Housewives” franchise will attend BravoCon.

“RHONJ” alum Caroline Manzo will also be present along with sons Albie and Chris Manzo. Gia Giudice and Frankie Catania Jr. will join as “RHONJ” kids.

All six ladies from “The Real Housewives of Dubai” – Caroline Brooks, Caroline Stanbury, Chanel Ayan, Dr. Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan and Nina Ali — are on the list, too.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” appears to be the only show with one star coming: newbie Sanya Richards-Ross. Former peach-holder Cynthia Bailey is slotted to come as well, though.

Stars from nearly every Bravo show will make a BravoCon appearance.

Adriana de Moura, Alexia Nepola, Dr. Nicole Martin, Julia Lemigova, Larsa Pippen, Lisa Hochstein and Marysol Patton will represent “The Real Housewives of Miami.”

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” will also come in full force with Ashley Darby, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Mia Thornton, Robyn Dixon and Wendy Osefo on hand.

Notably, “The Real Housewives of New York City,” which is going under a reboot, does not have any confirmed attendees from either the new cast or the “Legacy” cast.

However, fans will get to see some ex-“Housewives” from the spinoff “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club” including Brandi Glanville, Dorinda Medley, Jill Zarin, Phaedra Parks, Tamra Judge, Taylor Armstrong and Vicki Gunvalson.

2019 BravoCon tickets sold out in less than 60 seconds.

Beyond the “Real Housewives,” a majority of the cast members (if not the entire casts) of “Southern Charm,” “Summer House,” “Family Karma,” “Vanderpump Rules” and “Married To Medicine” will appear as well.

Captain Lee Rosbach, Captain Sandy Yawn, Captain Glenn Shephard, Gary King, Daisy Kelliher, Rachel Hargrove, Courtney Veale and Mzi “Zee” Dempbers are all confirmed from the “Below Deck” franchise. Kate Chastain will also make her appearance as a “Galley Talk” member.

Josh Flagg, Golnesa Gharachedaghi, Merecedes Javid, Reza Farahan, Elaine Welteroth and Daryn Carp round out the list of confirmed talent.

The network teased that the second fan event will be “even bigger star-studded and unparalleled experience.”

Guests will also get to shop at the Bravo Bazaar, attend various cast and executive producer panels, see sneak peeks of upcoming series and more.

The convention made its debut in 2019 with nearly 10,000 guests, more than 50 live events and dozens of Bravolebrities.

The 2022 event will be an “even bigger star-studded and unparalleled experience,” a press release in April teased.

As Page Six previously reported, BravoCon was postponed the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

