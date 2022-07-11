ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reese Witherspoon’s daughter, Ava, shows off new arm tattoo

By Margaret Abrams
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

What, like getting a tattoo is hard?

Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Phillippe debuted a new arm tattoo in vacation photos shared by her actress mother.

On Sunday, the “Legally Blonde” star posted a sweet snap of herself and lookalike daughter Ava posing in front of a sunset. In the second photo, Ava, who Reese shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, is seen wiping makeup of her mom’s face, with the new ink on display.

Ava, 22, has been spotted with a few trendy tiny tattoos, including flowers and birds on her arms, but this “Admit One” ticket on her forearm appears to be new.

“Love sharing sunsets with my girl 💞*esp when she fixes my makeup 🥰” the Draper James designer quipped to her 28 million Instagram followers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2khuwO_0gbjXI3A00
The mother/daughter duo posed on vacation together in two sunset photos.

Commenters were stunned by how similar Ava and Reese look. Brit Morin dubbed the mother-daughter duo “TWINSIES,” one commenter joked, “Your sister is so beautiful” and Selma Blair added, “We all need a gorgeous twin daughter who fixes our makeup.”

The UC Berkeley grad previously posted a picture showcasing her fine line tats in May, and her actress mom seemingly approved, commenting, “That’s my Cali girl.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A2RxN_0gbjXI3A00
Ava Phillippe helped her mom out with her makeup.

In June, Ava’s younger brother Deacon Phillippe celebrated graduating from homeschool with his “Cruel Intentions” star parents by his side. Both siblings seem to be following in their parent’s footsteps to Hollywood, as they modeled together for Beyoncé’s Halls of Ivy collection last year.

Despite getting Queen B’s seal of approval — and inking a movie ticket on her arm — Ava isn’t sure she’s going to pursue acting. In 2021, she told E! “I don’t see it out of the question, certainly,” but revealed, “I’m not so sure on where I’m going yet.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KHUqE_0gbjXI3A00
Ava showed off a few trendy tattoos on her arms on Instagram.

We hope she’ll consider starring as a younger version of her mom in the next “Legally Blonde” installment, no matter where she goes.

